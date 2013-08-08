30 Sumptuous Meat Recipes For Eid

Grilled Keema Kebabs This keema kebab recipe is made using mutton keema or minced lamb meat. The specialty of the kebab recipe is that it is not exceedingly spicy or rich.

Mutton Kheema Cutlet Fried With Eggs You must have heard of the legendary Kobiraji cutlets. The specialty of these cutlets is that they are fried with eggs. The mutton kheema cutlets are also inspired by this Bengali recipe.

Beef Cutlet Beef cutlets are easy and quick Ramadan recipes to cook. As the holy month of fasting is in progress this is a special Ramadan recipe with which you can make crispy cutlets to break your evening fast. Beef cutlet is one of the easiest ground beef recipes to make.

Keema Tikki Keema tikki is a meat lover's favourite dish. It is an Indian cutlet that is embroiled with rich spices. And most importantly, it is deep fried mutton cutlet. Needless to say it is delicious.

Peshawari Raan Cooking the leg of lamb, usually a huge one, in generous portions of butter or ghee is the original and delicious Raan recipe. The most important thing about a Raan is that the meat should melt in your mouth.

Shahi Mutton Korma Shahi mutton korma recipe is a delicacy from the royal kitchens. Shahi mutton korma recipe differs in its colour and flavour from the other recipes. This mutton recipe has a slightly whitish-yellow colour due to addition of yogurt and cream to it.

Hariyali Mutton Curry Hariyali mutton curry is recipe prepared using a blend of Indian herbs and spices. The creamy texture of the dish comes from the cashewnuts and fresh cream which adds a lip-smacking flavour to it.

Dal Ghost You need toor dal to make Dal Gosht. The same mutton recipe can be made with urad or chana dal. The cooking time for each type of dal varies. You can use any portion of the meat to prepare this dish, but prefer portions that have more meat than bones.

Shimla Mirch Keema Shimla mirch kheema is an Indian curry brewed with minced meat and capsicums or bell peppers. We all know that bell peppers are mildly spicy.

Mutton Peas Rice In this rice recipe, rice is cooked with peas and then simmered in delicious mutton curry. Mutton rice with peas thus has a lot of gravy. It is not dry unlike the pulaos and biryanis. The best part is that it is much easier to prepare mutton curry rice than making pulao.

Mutton Chaamp Masala Chaamp masala is a mouthwatering non -vegetarian recipe. You can use any meat of your choice to prepare this recipe. However, it tastes best with beef or mutton.

Mutton Shorba Shorba is basically a special mutton soup with which you can have Lebanese bread called 'kaboos'. You can also have shorba with Indian bread of roti.

Beef Nihari The main flavour in Beef Nihari comes from whole spices and fried caramelized onions. It is also a special Indian beef recipe that is cooked with flour to thicken the curry. This special recipe will make Eid a truly festive occasion for your family.

Bheja Fry While making bheja fry, you have to first scramble the goat's brains like eggs. Then cook this lam recipe like any other Indian curry. All the popular spices used in this Indian cuisine dish will go into the making of bheja fry.

Kerala Style Beef Biryani Kerala style beef biryani is a treat for your taste buds. The delicious and juicy beef pieces are cooked in coconut milk and mint leaves gravy along with some very fragrant spices. Then the usual biryani layer is formed and your biryani is ready to eat.

Mughlai Mutton Pulao Mughlai mutton pulao is made out of red meat which is very popular for most Ramzan recipes. You need the proteins and energy from red meat when you are fasting. This pulao recipe is quite similar to the Mughlai biryani with minor differences in the cooking style.

Hyderabadi Lal Ghost Hyderabadi lal gosht is a spicy mutton curry which is prepared with some very unique ingredients. The taste and flavour of this delectable mutton recipe depends on the yogurt and the aromatic mix of spices which make this dish simply hard to resist.

Kheema Mutter Kheema curry with peas is a delight given to us by culinary rich Awadh. Kheema mutter is a royal delicacy from Awadhi cuisine. This kheema recipe made from sumptuous minced meat and green peas is easy, quick and very doable.

Mutton Nadan Curry Nadan recipes do not always use coconut, that is so typical in all other Kerala recipes. The Kerala style mutton curry was traditionally cooked in a clay pot over slow fire. This Indian curry gets a flavour of burnt wood and warm clay through the process of cooking.

Beef Sukka Beef Sukka is basically a coastal curry from the Western coasts of India. This dry beef item is ideal as a Ramzan recipe. Sukka Beef is zesty in terms of spices and perfect for the festive occasion. Like all other coastal curries, Beef Sukka too makes use of coconut and curry leaves.

Stuffed Keema Paratha Keema paratha is an authentic Indian bread stuffed with minced meat. This dish is originally taken from the royal Mughlai cuisine. This royal recipe was served as a side dish to the Mughal kings in the bygone eras.

Mutton Dumpakht Mutton dumpukht is a special Mughlai recipe which is just perfect for the upcoming festival of Eid. This mutton recipe originated in Awadh and follows the ancient method of cooking the curry over very low heat, sealing the vessel on all the sides.

Keema Dal You can have kheema dal with either rice or roti. This an awesome and mouth-watering Indian recipe that is also liked worldwide. Kheema dal is rather a thick curry among all the Indian dals.

Sindhi Beef Biryani Beef kebab, beef biryani and beef pulao are most popular ways to use beef. If you love to eat beef then you can try out the Sindhi beef biryani, a yummy Pakistani food.

Mutton Kheema Kofta The speciality of this kheema kofta recipe is that it is not meant to be overtly spicy. The blend of spices is supposed to be so perfect that you cannot taste any single flavour separately.

Gustaba Gustaba is a popular meat balls recipe. It is a mutton delicacy prepared with minced meat and a blend of spices. Gustaba is one of the best of meat balls recipe. The succulent flavours melt in the mouth and give you a wonderful experience. Gustaba is one of the most popular non-vegetarian Kashmiri recipe.

Achari Ghost Achari gosht is an extremely flavourful recipe. The use of spices like cumin, fenugreek, mustard and onion seeds add a completely unique flavour to this dish. You can have this spicy and delicious dish if you are expecting some special guests.

Dahi Mutton Curry Dahi mutton recipe involves cooking the mutton in a yogurt based gravy. The meat is first marinated with yogurt and other ingredients and then allowed to cook slowly over a low flame. Dahi mutton recipe is a perfect dish if you love spicy non-vegetarian food.