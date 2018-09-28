Foods That Boost Your Happy Hormones

If the mind is happy, you can accomplish anything. Happiness can come from many things, some are temporary and some are permanent. For example, temporary happiness comes when you receive a gift or you have had an achievement. Permanent happiness is credited to the lifestyle changes that you make. In this article, we will write about the foods that trigger your happy hormones.
What Hormones Cause Happiness?
The four primary chemicals in the brain are responsible for keeping you happy which are dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and oxytocin.
Here is a brief description of the happy hormones.
1. Serotonin - A neurotransmitter which is best known for decreasing depression but also helps someone who is susceptible to depression and suicide.
2. Dopamine- Another neurotransmitter which is often referred to as the 'chemical of reward'. For example, when you achieve a target or accomplish a task or show kindness towards others, this hormone is secreted.
3. Endorphins - They are opioid neuropeptides and they are produced by the central nervous system to help you to combat physical pain.
4. Oxytocin - This hormone stimulates dopamine and serotonin, while reducing anxiety.
Foods That Boost Happy Hormones
1. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolates are packed full of antioxidants. It can boost your mood naturally due to the presence of N-acylethanolamine, a group of chemicals that stimulate the brain to release endorphins.That's the reason why you experience a feeling of euphoria after consuming a bar of dark chocolate. In addition to this, dark chocolate boosts the immune system, promotes heart health and improves cognitive function to name a few.
2. Avocado
Avocados contain omega-3 fatty acids which have been linked to brain health and regulating mood. This fruit also packs a punch of serotonin-boosting vitamin B3. All of these plays a vital role in promoting your overall health.
3. Cherry tomato
Tomatoes are an excellent source of lycopene, an antioxidant that protects your brain and combats depression. Researchers have found that one of the biggest benefits of lycopene is the prevention of build-up of pro-inflammatory compounds that have been linked to depression.
4. Nuts and seeds
Nuts are loaded with B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and zinc that keep the level of stress hormone cortisol low. Nuts like walnuts and almonds and seeds like pumpkin seeds stimulate the production of endorphins which are later released into the bloodstream to elicit the feeling of euphoria, stress relief and enhance pleasure.
5. Milk
Milk is known to boost your mood because it contains a compound called tryptophan which gets converted to serotonin, which is the happy hormone that helps in regulating your mood. A protein found in milk known as lactium has a calming effect on the body.
Other Ways To Increase Happy Hormones
- Laughing is another way to release the happy hormones. It releases feel-good brain chemicals that reduce physical pain.
- Exercising daily even for 20 minutes releases the happy hormones dopamine, serotonin, to name a few.
- Getting a massage reduces cortisol levels by 31 per cent and increases serotonin and dopamine levels by 28 per cent and 31 per cent respectively, according to researchers.
- Practice meditation as it increases dopamine by 65 per cent, according to a study.
