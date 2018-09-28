Foods That Boost Your Happy Hormones

If the mind is happy, you can accomplish anything. Happiness can come from many things, some are temporary and some are permanent. For example, temporary happiness comes when you receive a gift or you have had an achievement. Permanent happiness is credited to the lifestyle changes that you make. In this article, we will write about the foods that trigger your happy hormones.

What Hormones Cause Happiness?

The four primary chemicals in the brain are responsible for keeping you happy which are dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and oxytocin.

Here is a brief description of the happy hormones.

1. Serotonin - A neurotransmitter which is best known for decreasing depression but also helps someone who is susceptible to depression and suicide.

2. Dopamine- Another neurotransmitter which is often referred to as the 'chemical of reward'. For example, when you achieve a target or accomplish a task or show kindness towards others, this hormone is secreted.

3. Endorphins - They are opioid neuropeptides and they are produced by the central nervous system to help you to combat physical pain.

4. Oxytocin - This hormone stimulates dopamine and serotonin, while reducing anxiety.

Foods That Boost Happy Hormones