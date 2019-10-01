International Coffee Day 2019: 8 Ways To Make Your Coffee Healthy Wellness oi-Amritha K

Every year, International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1 October. The exact origin of International Coffee Day is unknown. Globally, the day is observed on 1 October but in certain countries, there is National Coffee Day, specific to each nation. In India, the day was observed on 29 September but will continue till 1 October.

On this international coffee day, let us explore the different ways in which you can make your daily drink a healthy one. From avoiding certain ingredients to adding some extra, you can make your coffee help provide you not only that morning kick - but also some benefits for your body.

1. Avoid artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are highly processed and are mostly packed with ingredients that have no benefit on your health. Although they are free of calories, sweeteners can elevate cravings and thereby pave the way for obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes [1] .

Loading up your coffee with sugar is a big no-no. The high amount of fructose has no positive impact on your body. In case of extreme necessity, you could add stevia (natural sweetener) in your coffee. In the same line, avoid artificial creamers too as it contains corn syrup solids and hydrogenated oils[2] .

2. Choose organic brands

The quality and health impact of your coffee are critical factors to be considered. The quality of coffee depends on factors such as the processing methods and the way the coffee is grown. Studies point out that organic brands are the best as it is not made by spraying synthetic pesticides and other chemicals, unlike normal brands [3] .

Always opt for organic coffee brands, even though it may be a bit pricey than the normal brands as in the long run, it will help protect your health.

3. Make it black

If you want to make your coffee healthy, ditch the milk and cream. Black coffee has less than 10 calories per 8-ounce cup and drinking black coffee is the simplest way to help yourself from being exposed to the chemicals and fat content in the sweeteners and creamers [4] .

4. Brew using a paper filter

Coffee that is brewed has cafestol - which can raise the cholesterol levels in the blood. However, there are ways to reduce the levels of cafestol that is, using a paper filter. Brewing coffee with a paper filter help lower the level of cafestol in your coffee and lets the caffeine and beneficial antioxidants pass through as well[5] [6] .

5. Add cocoa

Loaded with antioxidants and various other health benefits, cocoa is a good addition that can turn your coffee both tasty and healthy. Adding a dash of cocoa powder to your coffee can improve its flavour and can also aid in reducing the risk of heart diseases [7] . Make sure not to add more than a small teaspoon.

6. Add coconut oil

It may not sound very tasty but adding coconut oil can make your coffee healthier. Packed with healthy fats such as medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) which aid in healthy weight loss and also in improving one's brain health and oral health. Some studies have examined the potential links between reduction in Alzheimer's disease rates and daily ingestion of coconut oil as well [8] .

You can add half a teaspoon of coconut oil in your black coffee to get all the benefits.

7. Add cinnamon

Adding the herb can not only improve the flavour of your coffee but also help maintain cholesterol and triglycerides in diabetics and lower one's blood glucose levels, studies reveal [9] . Adding the antioxidant-rich herb can also help reduce inflammation throughout your body. Make sure to add only a pinch of cinnamon powder as too much of it can have adverse effects on your body.

8. Add grass-fed butter

You may have heard of bulletproof coffee, a high-performance drink containing butter. Adding grass-fed butter to black coffee will help in improving your cognitive functioning and overall health [10] . Add half a teaspoon of butter and blend with a hand-held blender.

Apart from these measures, you can also make your coffee healthy by choosing almond milk, avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach, drinking a cup of water before coffee and avoiding coffee after 2.00 pm.

