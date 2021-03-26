Foods NOT TO Eat When You Are Extremely Hungry Nutrition oi-Amritha K

You skipped your breakfast, and it is almost lunchtime now, and your stomach is playing a Norwegian Metal song - all you can think of is, FOOD! And when this type of extreme hunger hits, we all tend to eat in a very irresponsible way.

Eating too little or skipping meals can lead us to overeat. We might end up indulging in high-calorie snack, and at most times, results in vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea, and in some cases, food poisoning. That is because your gastrointestinal (GI) tract can become more sensitive to certain types of foods if you've been running on empty for a while.

However, that doesn't mean that all foods are bad when you are extremely hungry, there are some, and we have listed them here in this article. Take a look.

1. Avocado

Loaded with various nutrients, the green fruit helps lower cholesterol levels, regulate blood sugar, protect the eyes, promote fertility, improve cognitive function, enhance digestive health and may help prevent the onset of osteoarthritis [1]. But eating avocado on an empty stomach, especially when you haven't had any meal before, is not good for you. The fat content in avocados digests very slowly and may trigger reflux in some people.

2. Raw Vegetables

Vegetables are naturally beneficial for your overall health. Still, raw vegetables on an empty stomach are something you should totally avoid. They can leave you feeling too full and may even lead to blood sugar dips later in the day [2]. Fibrous vegetables can become hard to digest and can cause gas and bloating.

3. Fruit (Large Portions)

While eating a single banana or an apple may be okay on an empty stomach, eating a large portion of fruit (simple sugar) will cause your blood glucose to rise suddenly and then leave you feeling tired and hungry again in 30-60 minutes [3]. The acidity in fruits can cause acid reflux as well.

4. Energy Bars

Energy bars can give you energy but not when you eat them on an empty stomach. These health bars can be heavy on an empty stomach, causing gas and discomfort as your body attempts to digest the food [4].

5. Protein Shakes

Most protein shakes contain whey, which, when consumed on an empty stomach, can cause side effects such as bloating, cramps and diarrhoea.

6. Red Meat

Red meat is rich in protein, meaning that it takes a lot of time for our bodies to digest it. Eating red meat on an empty stomach will cause your body to work extra (breaking down the proteins), resulting in stomach distress, as well as feelings of excessive fullness [5].

7. Coffee

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach in the morning can result in your body, releasing hydrochloric acid inside your digestive system, increasing acidity and resulting in digestive problems [6].

8. Chips

Of course, it is not surprising that chips are on this list of foods not to be consumed on an empty stomach. Be it baked or fried, the salt in chips is not good for your digestion when you haven't had food in some time.

9. Gum

There is a common misconception that chewing gum can make you feel satiated or help you take your mind off eating food. When you chew gum on an empty stomach, it causes the production of gastric juice and thereby causing stomach pain and nausea [7].

List of other foods that you should not be eating when extremely hungry as mentioned below:

Sushi

Cheese

Diet soda

Spicy foods

Orange juice

On A Final Note...

When you skip meals and eat after a gap of time, keep in mind to go easy on your stomach and GI tract-Munch on some trail mix that contains nuts and something sweet, a banana or some dates.