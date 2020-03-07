Can I Eat Banana On Empty Stomach? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Packed with several nutrients such as magnesium, fibre and potassium, bananas are excellent for your overall health - and we all are well-aware of it. Eating bananas can satiate hunger and boosts up your energy level. Bananas contain 25 per cent of sugar content in them and they turn out to be the energy boosters required for the functioning of the body. Besides, bananas even contain tryptophan, iron, and vitamin B6 [1].

This fruit is a powerhouse of health benefits, such as from maintaining a healthy heart and reducing fatigue to reducing depression and constipation, bananas also have a cooling effect on the body and help in stimulating the production of haemoglobin, and thus managing anaemia [2][3].

Being an excellent source of a deluge of nutrients, the most important question is should you eat a banana on empty stomach. We will look into the topic in question in the current article, where we will also explore if a banana can be eaten on an empty stomach.

Before getting into the topic, let's check out some related information as well.

Is Eating Banana Good For Weight Loss? One of the easiest weight-loss diets is to eat a banana along with a warm glass of water [4]. In the morning, eating a banana after breakfast will take away all the strict dietary restrictions and will make it hard to continue dieting. The morning banana diet is about eating bananas and drinking warm water for breakfast, which will help relax your craving for over-eating habits during lunch and dinner, without posing any diet restrictions [5] [6]. Why Drink Water With A Banana? Drinking water while eating bananas will help to resolve hydration issues in the body. The enzymes present in the banana help to flush out the excess toxins or body waste from the body. Furthermore, the fructose and dietary fibre help to get rid of constipation and thus boost up your metabolism [7][8]. Now that we are aware of the related aspects, let's get to the topic in focus. So, Can I Eat Banana On An Empty Stomach? Sorry to break it to you but bananas shouldn't be consumed on an empty stomach. The high amount of natural sugars in bananas could make you feel tired and the fruit will temporarily leave you feeling sleepy and fatigued [9][10]. Studies reveal that bananas contain a high amount of sugar, which induces energy in the body, but if eaten on an empty stomach, the energy gets drained out after a few hours. In addition, bananas are acidic in nature, which might cause bowel problems if consumed on an empty stomach [11]. Besides, eating a banana on an empty stomach can lead to cardiovascular ailment as the high level of magnesium causes an imbalance [12]. However, you can consume bananas in the morning with soaked dry fruits, apples and other fruits to minimise the acidic content in the body [13]. Pair the bananas with other foods as well in the form of banana oatmeal cookies, berry banana cereal, chocolate banana smoothies, etc., but make sure to never eat them on an empty stomach. Ways To Add Banana To Your Breakfast Berry And Banana Cereal: This is one of the easiest breakfast options for people who are always in a hurry. For this, you will need a bowl of warm skimmed milk, sliced bananas, and some sliced berries. Mix it well and enjoy a delicious cereal meal in the morning. Banana Oatmeal Cookies: A delicious dish to kick-start the morning and energises your body, you will require bananas, a cup of plain oats, maple syrup, and raw nut butter to make the cookies. Mix them well and bake to make this healthy and tasty dish. Chocolate Banana Smoothie: For preparation, you will need a blender. In the blender, pour in a glass of milk, cocoa powder, and slices of banana. Mix them well till it gets a frothy look. The creamy texture of the smoothie is mouth-melting and it satiates your hunger as well. On A Final Note… With all its nutritional value, it is seen that bananas, when consumed with other meals, provides more nutrition other than when eaten on an empty stomach. Several nutritionists are of the opinion that it is a good way to kick-start the day by consuming bananas, but it should be merged with other foods as well. So, never eat a banana as a breakfast substitute, but along with breakfast. Frequently Asked Questions Q. Can I eat banana at night? A. It is best to avoid eating sweet things at night, especially very sweet fruits. However, bananas are a safe bet as they have a decent quantum of magnesium, which has been known to aid sound sleep. Q. Can I eat banana during periods? A. Yes. Bananas are rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which can stop you from retaining water and feeling bloated. Too little potassium can cause muscle cramping, which can be avoided with bananas. Q. What is the best thing to eat on an empty stomach? A. Fresh fruit, soaked almonds, eggs, warm water and honey, papaya and watermelon. Q. What is the best time to eat banana? A. During breakfast, with other healthy foods and during lunch. It is best to avoid eating bananas for dinner, or after dinner, as it may lead to mucus formation, and indigestion. Q. Which fruit is good for empty stomach? A. Watermelon and papaya. Additionally, it is said that one should not have too many citrus fruits on an empty stomach. Q. When should you not eat bananas? A. As banana is a heavy fruit, it takes a long time to digest. If you want to eat it make sure you have it 2-3 hours before you hit the bed. Bananas make you feel lethargic and lazy too.