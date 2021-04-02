30 Weight Loss Ingredients Straight From Your Kitchen

1. Ginger Touted as one of the best kitchen weight loss ingredients, ginger is thermogenic, which means that the spice upon consumption increases your body temperature, which burns fat more quickly and efficiently [1]. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger also helps break down the mucus, making it easier for your body to expel air.

2. Garlic Garlic is another ingredient you can add to your diet if you want to lose weight and has been said to have anti-obesity properties which help prevent the accumulation of fat in the body, thereby preventing weight gain [2]. In addition, studies have pointed out that regular consumption of garlic can help combat stress and reduce symptoms of anxiety.

3. Black Pepper Black pepper is low in calorie and high in vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and healthy fats, which all contribute to the weight loss property of this black gold. Studies point out that black pepper includes piperine, which boosts metabolism, prevents fat cell differentiation and increases the bioavailability of nutrients - all beneficial for your weight loss journey [3].

4. Turmeric Widely used for almost anything and everything (wounds to sleep troubles), turmeric is low in calories and help boosts metabolic rate and also enhances the immune system of the body. As turmeric contains zero calories, it can be used as a flavour enhancer for all foods without the fear of weight gain [4].

5. Cinnamon One of the healthiest kitchen weight loss ingredients is none other than cinnamon. Apart from its other nutrient properties, cinnamon helps with fast weight loss. Adding cinnamon to your coffee in the morning is the easiest way to lose weight [5].

6. Cayenne Pepper Cayenne pepper is calorie-free. Studies have shown that consuming them regularly will help curb appetite and help your body burn more calories. So, if you are looking for a healthy way to manage your appetite and lose weight, add cayenne pepper to your foods [6].

7. Mustard Seeds Mustard seeds contain selenium, a mineral known to take care of proper thyroid function, which in turn helps with weight loss [7]. You can add mustard seeds to your dishes and lose weight healthily. 8. Flaxseed While flaxseeds have several benefits, the seeds are primarily known for their property to melt down the extra fats from the body, thereby aiding weight loss. The seed's role in weight loss comes from its unique nutritional properties and molecular composition (fibre, essential fatty acids, lignin and low carbs) [8]. Flaxseed For Weight Loss: Ways To Add It To Your Diet 9. Chia Seeds Chia seeds are packed with fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer and helps prevent overeating, and as these seeds take a long time to digest, and they stick on for a longer period in your stomach after consumption [9]. Also, these little seeds contain soluble fibre, which decreases your appetite and prevents bloating as well. Can Chia Seeds Help Reduce Belly Fat? 10. Sesame Seeds Sesame seeds are rich in fibre and protein, which help keep you satiated and curbs appetite, which in turn is beneficial for weight loss [10]. In addition to this, sesame seeds also trigger the production of fat-burning enzymes in the body, which helps to reduce weight.

11. Mint Low calories and a good amount of dietary fibre in mint leaves play a major role in managing weight loss. Studies point out that consuming mint leaves can help you healthily lose some extra weight as the herb is low in calories, boosts metabolism, and promotes digestion [11]. Ways To Use Mint (Pudina) Leaves For Weight Loss

12. Kidney Beans (Rajma) A popular ingredient used in Indian cuisine, rajma/kidney beans is rich in protein, fibre, and nutrients, and its consumption can help you lose weight, studies point out. However, make sure that you avoid adding excess oil/salt/masala [12]. 13. Lentils Lentils are a good source of plant-based protein and fibre. Consuming lentils can help in creating more satiety and may aid with weight loss.

14. Apple Cider Vinegar Possessing various health benefits such as lowering blood sugar levels, managing insulin levels, improving metabolism and treating acne, apple cider vinegar also possesses the ability to reduce body fat [13]. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help lose weight as the acid breaks down the food well and prevents your blood from absorbing more fat, thus aiding weight loss. Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss: Is It Effective?

15. Olive Oil Olive oil has a healthy fat content that promotes a feeling of fullness. Healthy fats help increase satiety and help absorb the fat-soluble vitamins, which can help aid weight loss. 16. Coconut Oil Studies point out that, for weight loss, extra virgin coconut oil is considered the best as it does not contain saturated fats, which leads to a rise in cholesterol level and is responsible for weight gain [14]. As some of the fatty acids in coconut oil can reduce appetite and increase fat burning, it may also help you lose weight.

17. Carrot Carrots are low in calories yet highly nutritious, making them a weight-loss-friendly food [15]. Adding carrot juice to your daily diet could be one of the most effective ways to lose belly fat, studies assert.

Some more kitchen spices, herbs, veggies and condiments that can aid weight loss are as follows. These food items are either seasonal, not too popular in the Indian kitchen or are vegetables/fruits: 18. Greek yoghurt: Studies have shown that diets rich in calcium like yoghurt yielded more weight loss results than calcium supplements alone. 19. Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of protein and fibre that are the key components to weight loss. These make a healthy, diet-friendly snack. 20. Chickpeas: These are rich in fibre and protein. Adding chickpeas to your salads will make up a belly fat-blasting food. 21. Leafy green vegetables: Leafy greens such as kale, spinach, collards, swiss chards are perfect for a weight loss diet as they are low in calories and carbohydrates and loaded with fibre. 22. Fibrous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre and tend to be incredibly filling and are great for weight loss. 23. Boiled potatoes: Nutritionists point out that eating boiled potatoes is one of the best ways to fill your stomach without having to worry about weight gain. 24. Avocado: Avocados are low in carbs and a great source of fibre, with each serving containing only 9 grams of carbs, 7 of which come from the fibre and is an effective weight loss ‘ingredient.' Avocado For Weight Loss: Check Out How The Fruit Help Promote Healthy Weight Management

More of kitchen weight loss ingredients below: 25. Grapefruit: Eating half a grapefruit about half an hour before some of your daily meals may help you feel more satiated and eat fewer overall calories, therefore aiding weight loss. 26. Cottage cheese (Paneer): Eating lean dairy products, such as cottage cheese, is one of the best ways to get more protein without having to add on extra unhealthy weight. 27: Peanut butter: While excessive consumption of peanut butter can lead to weight gain, peanut butter contains healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, and is low in carbohydrates, which make it an ideal ingredient for weight loss. 28. Balsamic vinegar: This vinegar is low in calorie count when compared to other salad dressings. Incorporating these in your foods will help you avoid other calorie-rich dressings. 29. Cashew: Nuts and seeds are an important part of weight loss. Cashews are especially a great ingredient for weight loss as they are rich in fibre, protein, and other nutrients. 30. Gram flour (Sattu): Sattu or Gram flour is a popular ingredient in various Indian dishes and can help with weight loss as it is high in protein and fibre and also help you lose weight by boosting metabolism and reducing bloating.