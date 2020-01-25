Just In
Flaxseeds For Weight Loss: Ways To Add It To Your Diet
Loaded with nutrients and rich in dietary fibre and various other compounds, flaxseeds are beneficial for your body in so many ways. Flaxseeds, also called linseeds, are small, brown-coloured seeds and available in the form of capsules. The health benefits of flaxseeds are mostly attributed to their high fibre content, lignans and omega 3 fatty acids [1].
A versatile ingredient, flaxseeds have proved to be effective in dealing with overweight issues. These humble looking seeds can help to deal with underweight or overweight issues which are generally due to the bad metabolism function of the body or a poor diet [2]. While flaxseeds are beneficial for everyone, the seeds are especially known for their property to melt down the extra fats from the body, thereby aiding weight loss.
How Flax Seeds Can Help You Lose Weight
Various study findings support the assertion that flaxseeds are beneficial for a weight loss diet. The seed's role in weight loss comes from its unique nutritional properties and molecular composition [3][4].
- Packed with fibre: Flax seeds are rich in fibre and when consumed, makes you feel full for a long period. This helps in healthily suppressing your appetite and is extremely beneficial if you are looking forward to reducing your calorie consumption [5].
- Has essential fatty acids: The healthy fat content in flaxseeds help balance your metabolism. The omega-3 fatty acids in the seeds help reduce inflammation, which is one of the major causes of weight gain as it increases oxidative stress [6].
- Is low in carbohydrates: Flaxseeds are low in starch and sugar and does not contribute to the calorie count. Eating them regularly can help in losing weight [7].
- Contains lignin: Lignin is a complex polymer found in the cell walls of several plants and has been recently found to possess several health benefits. According to a study, it was ascertained that lignin plays a major role in healthy weight loss [8].
How To Use Flax Seeds For Weight Loss
Now that you are aware of its role in weight loss, let's take a look at how you can incorporate it into your diet [9][10].
Flaxseed drink
Mix 1 tsp. freshly ground flaxseed, 1 lemon wedge and ½ cup warm water and stir well. You can drink this once per day.
Flaxseed with milk
Powder a handful of flaxseeds and sprinkle the powder over a bowl of cereal or milk for a little crunch and taste. If not powder, you can add flaxseeds directly to the milk and consume it.
Flaxseed with yoghurt
Take some flaxseeds and roast them for 5-7 minutes. Now grind them to make a fine powder and add them to yoghurt. Mix properly and have the yoghurt every day before going to bed.
Flaxseed smoothies
Grind a few flaxseeds in and make a fine powder of it. Now add it to smoothies and enjoy. You can add it to any fruit smoothies.
Use as an egg substitute
Take some flaxseeds and make a fine powder of it. Now add this powder to water and allow the water to stand for some time. Once this acquires a gelatinous consistency, you can use this as a substitute for eggs in baked items. Many believe in baking cakes and cookies with flaxseed gelatin.
Add it to batter
You can add flaxseed powder to the batter of rotis, cookies, bread or pancakes. Although this is a tasteless ingredient, you can surely enjoy the benefits of these brown seeds. It is good to sprinkle some flaxseeds on your dal or salad.
Add it to chicken or starters
If you love having roasted chicken or prawns, you can add some flaxseed powder to it. It is tasteless and hence you can add it to any food item to enjoy the benefits of it. Make sure you add the flaxseed powder to the batter of the food and then allow it to roast for some time.
Add it to coffee
Grind a teaspoon of flax seeds and add them to your cup of coffee and drink it. This is a good way to consume flax seeds.
Add it to sandwiches
If you are eating sandwiches for breakfast, simply mix powdered flax seeds to mayonnaise and spread the mixture on your bread.
Add it to puddings
Your puddings and ice creams may also taste better when you sprinkle flax seed powder on them. These are some good ideas to get more nutrition from flax seeds.
On A Final Note…
Flax seeds are safe for most people when consumed in moderate amounts. However, if you have digestion problems, avoid consuming raw flax seeds. Flaxseed supplements should be avoided during pregnancy because they trigger hormonal side effects. Also, drink plenty of water.
Keep in mind that flaxseeds are not a magic solution for your weight problems. The seeds work best as a complement to a healthy diet and exercise routine and not as a substitute.