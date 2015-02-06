World Chocolate Day 2020: 9 Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolate Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Every year, 07 July is observed as World Chocolate Day. Initiated in 2009, the day celebrates the sweet delight and its introduction in Europe in 1550. On this day, let us explore the health benefits of dark chocolate.

All of us are eager to know about the benefits of dark chocolate. This is because we are just looking for an excuse to indulge ourselves in chocolate without guilt. But you must also remember that only eating it in very small amounts can help. Also, note that only some types of chocolate are healthy. Many others contain unhealthy ingredients.

The main secret behind the nutritious value of chocolate is cocoa. In fact, the distinct taste comes from this ingredient. There are certain healthy chemicals in this ingredient and that is the reason why chocolate comes with certain disease killing qualities. Now, let us quickly browse through the health benefits of chocolate.

1. Improves Heart Health Dark chocolate is good for blood flow and arteries, which helps your heart perform well. Some studies report that chocolate can lower high blood pressure levels too [1][2]. 2. Is Nutrient Dense The good news for all chocolate lovers is, cocoa is nutrient-dense [3]. Many studies have found out that it contains lots of nutrients [4]. As chocolate contains cocoa, it contains all the nutrients; but hold on, moderation is the key here. Don't indulge! 3. Manages Cholesterol Levels Dark chocolate can do a good job of minimizing the bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol in your body [5]. Consuming 2-3 pieces of dark chocolate every day is good for your overall health. 4. Help Prevent Strokes Some studies point out that the risk of stroke can be reduced if one moderately consumes dark chocolate [6]. As dark chocolate is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, it can help reduce the risk. 5. Aids Weight loss Eating dark chocolate can help in stabilising and controlling appetite, which helps reduce cravings and thereby promoting a healthy weight loss [7]. But eating chocolate in moderation is the key here. 6. Enhances Performance Studies have suggested that cocoa can enhance the blood circulation in the brain which results in better performance and can keep one alert for a few hours. Eating dark chocolate can help improve one's cognitive levels [8]. 7. Stress Eating dark chocolate on a daily basis has been shown to help reduce stress levels [9]. The healthy delicacy helps by reducing the stress hormones [10]. What Else Can Chocolates Do? As dark chocolate contains resveratrol which is an antioxidant, it provides various other health benefits. It fortifies your system's natural defenses, minimises free radical damage, prevents certain cancers, is good for blood vessels and slows down the ageing process [11][12]. 8. Improves Skin Health Studies say that consuming dark chocolate is exceptionally good for your skin. The antioxidants present in it can keep your skin healthy and the bioactive compounds in dark chocolate help keep your skin hydrated [13][14]. 9. Help Manage Depression According to reports and reviews, regular consumption of dark chocolate has been shown to help manage depression symptoms. Dark chocolate with high concentrations of cacao can help improve one's mood [15]. On A Final Note… Experts advise that the recommended intake of dark chocolate is approximately 30-60 g per day. Even though quality dark chocolate is a better choice than milk chocolate, make sure you don't over-indulge.