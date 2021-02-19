Pregnancy Seafood Guide: Fish To Eat And Avoid During Pregnancy

Fish During Pregnancy: Good Or Bad? Generally, fish contains low-fat, omega-3 fatty acids or what is known as the good fat. They are rich in vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin), calcium and phosphorus, and are also a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium [2]. These are extremely necessary for expecting mothers, as they boost the baby's health. Foods That Can Cause Miscarriage In Early Pregnancy The omega-3 fatty acids in fish are one of the most important nutrients essential for expecting women. The more they consume these essential fats, the more the baby benefits in terms of early childhood development [3]. Mothers who have higher blood levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid, give birth to children with better attention spans. They are considered to be two months ahead of their counterparts born to mothers with lower DHA levels [4]. They are also essential requirements for the development of the infants' brain and retina. Accumulation of DHA in the brain during the first two years after birth determines a child's future course of development. According to the FDA, pregnant women should eat at least 8 ounces and up to 12 ounces (340 g) of a variety of seafood (low) in mercury a week [5]. Research shows that moms-to-be who eat fish 2-3 times each week during pregnancy have babies who have a better rate of growth and development. The benefits of having (the right kind of) fish during pregnancy include the following: Beneficial for the baby's brain Supports foetal growth Boosts the mother's memory Improves mood Support heart health May reduce the risk of preterm birth

The Dangers Of Mercury In Fish During Pregnancy Mercury is released into the water, converted into methylmercury by the bacteria [6]. The fish in water absorb methylmercury, and it gets absorbed into the protein present in the fish's body and remains even after cooking. Our body easily absorbs the methylmercury from the fish and can adversely affect the health of a pregnant woman since it can cross the placenta and affect the foetus. Even a low dose of methylmercury can adversely affect the baby's brain and nervous system. It can result in limited cognitive skills, vision, language problems, etc., in the child [7]. Fast Foods To Eat And Avoid During Pregnancy Now that you have an idea of the importance of fish during pregnancy let's take a look at what types of fish you can eat during your pregnancy and the types of food you should avoid during pregnancy.

Fish To Eat When Pregnant The following fish should be avoided during pregnancy because they are higher in mercury, which can be harmful not just to the mother but also to the baby. Eat a variety of seafood that is low in mercury and high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as [8]: Salmon

Anchovies

Herring

Sardines

Freshwater trout

Pacific mackerel

Shrimp

Pollock

Tilapia

Cod

Catfish

Tuna Note: Limit tuna consumption to 6 ounces (170 g) a week. List Of Food And Drinks You Should Avoid During Pregnancy The following list of fish are good for pregnancy but should be limited to one serving (113 g) per week during pregnancy [9]. Bluefish

Buffalofish

Carp

Chilean sea bass

Halibut

Mahi-mahi

Snapper

Spanish mackerel

Striped bass (ocean)

Tilefish from the Atlantic ocean

Sole

Flounder

Crab

Crawfish

Lobster

Clams

Black sea bass

Trout

Fish To Avoid When Pregnant Avoid the following types of fish as they are high in mercury [10]: Shark

Swordfish

Orange roughy

Bigeye tuna

Marlin

King mackerel

Tilefish 7 Best Yoga Asanas For Normal Delivery

Sushi During Pregnancy: How Safe Is It? Sushi or Sumeshi is the Japanese preparation of cooked vinegared rice. It is mixed with other ingredients like seafood, vegetables, fish, and occasionally tropical fruits. There is no conclusive evidence that eating sushi during pregnancy can do any harm. However, it is important to be aware of the risks of eating sushi during pregnancy [11]. Please take it in moderate amounts only. Keep the following pointers in mind if you are craving some sushi during pregnancy: Eating sushi during pregnancy usually will not do any harm to the mother or baby. But make sure that you are taking this only in moderate amounts to be on the safer side. It is more important when sushi is made from large fish [12].

to be on the safer side. It is more important when sushi is made from large fish [12]. It is recommended not to take big fish (such as salmon) during pregnancy. The main reason behind this is the chance of the fish containing more mercury [13].

(such as salmon) during pregnancy. The main reason behind this is the chance of the fish containing more mercury [13]. Make sure that sushi is frozen. Small parasitic worms like anisakis present in raw fish such as salmon can cause a condition known as anisakidosis [14]. However, freezing and proper cooking of this raw fish kills the worms present in the fish and thus makes it safe to eat.

How To Safely Prepare Fish During Pregnancy Seafood can be safe during pregnancy, but only if it is prepared correctly [15]. Buy only fresh, properly refrigerated seafood.

Store fish in the fridge in a sealed container if you're not cooking it immediately.

Wash all cutting boards, knives and prep area with hot, soapy water after handling raw seafood.

Use separate knives and cutting boards.

Cook seafood (all types, including shucked clams, oysters, shrimp, lobster and scallops) until the flesh is opaque with a milky white shade, and in case of fillets, it should flake easily with a fork.

Throw out any food that has been left out at room temperature for more than two hours; also any perishable, precooked, or leftover food after four days.