11 Impressive Health Benefits Of Fish Oil

Having gained popularity in the recent times, fish oil is here to stay. Health experts swear on the benefits possessed by fish oil, making it one of the most beneficial healthy oils. Made from the tissues of cold-water fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, halibut etc., fish oils are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that offer a wide variety of health benefits. These are commonly associated with heart health, bone strength, anti ageing and many more [1] .

Fish oil is made up of 30 per cent omega-3 fatty acids and 70 per cent of other essential nutrients. From aiding weight loss to improving your vision, consumption of fish oil can help improve your overall health [2] . Fish oil is available in the form of liquid, tablet, capsule, pill, or soft gels. There is no specific dosage for fish oil, however, there are recommendations for omega-3, EPA and DHA intake [3] . The daily recommended intake of combined EPA and DHA is 250-500 mg.

100 grams of fish oil contains 902 calories of energy and 100 g total lipid [4] . Continue reading to know the ways through which consumption of fish oil can help you.

Health Benefits Of Fish Oil

1. Improves heart health

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death all over the world. Studies have shown that people who consume a controlled and regulated amount of fish oil have a lower rate of heart disease [5] . Fish oil can reduce cholesterol levels, triglycerides, blood pressure and heart attacks. It is also asserted that people who have metabolic syndrome and predisposition to heart disease will be benefited from taking fish oil regularly [6] .

2. Promotes weight loss

Consuming fish oil will improve your body composition, reduce the chances of obesity and help in losing weight. The eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) present in fish oil play a significant role in fat burning [7] .

3. Enhances vision

Studies have revealed that fish oil has the ability to improve vision. Along with that, it also aids by limiting the onset of age-related macular degeneration [8] . The presence of omega-3 fatty acids plays a central role in this process.

4. Reduces inflammation

Fish oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat symptoms of certain diseases, which cause inflammation, especially rheumatoid arthritis. The omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) present in fish oil are well known for its anti-inflammatory property [9] .

5. Prevents cancer

Studies have shown that fish oil helps to prevent various types of cancers like breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. The omega-3 fatty acids present in fish oil inhibit the growth of cancerous cells, thus preventing cancer [10] .

6. Boosts immunity

Regular consumption of fish oil is linked with the improved immune system [11] . This, in turn, helps you to combat a few common diseases like colds, cough and flu. Having fish oil will also help in reducing fever, skin rashes and fatigue.

7. Treats asthma

The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil have the ability to reduce the inflammation of the lungs and thereby help treat asthma [12] . Consume fish oil on a regular basis, so as to improve your respiratory process.

8. Helps manage ADHD symptoms

Fish oil possesses the powerful ability to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) because of the high amounts of fatty acids in it. Children suffering from hyperactivity, dyslexia, low concentration, emotional instability and poor coordination should consume fish oil [10] . It also helps manage the symptoms of ADHD.

9. Promotes growth & development

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil is extremely beneficial for growth and development. Due to this property, fish oil is highly recommended for mothers during pregnancy and while breastfeeding because it improves hand and eye coordination in infants and also is required for their basic development [13] .

10. Manages osteoarthritis

Fish oil has a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acid, which plays a major role in reducing varying signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis when compared to people who don't take it. Studies have revealed that regular consumption of fish oil can be highly effective for individuals suffering from the condition [14] .

11. Controls diabetes

According to various studies, fish oil has the ability to reduce the triglyceride levels in patients with diabetes, thereby improving their health and limiting the onset of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis, and stroke [6] .

Apart from the above mentioned health benefits, consuming fish oil help improve fertility, prevents Lou Gehrig's disease, improves blood circulation, supports healthy pregnancy, prevents ulcers, treats acne, improves skin and hair quality, aids in managing the risk and progression of Alzheimer's disease, relieves depression and anxiety, and help slow the progression of arthritis [15] [16] .

Healthy Fish Oil Recipe

1. Smoked trout, walnut, and endive salad

Ingredients [17]

2 tbsp lemon flavoured fish oil

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp grainy mustard

1 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp shallot bulb, finely minced

1 medium sea salt

1/4 tsp endives, chopped

3 cups sunflower sprouts

1 cup smoked trout, flaked into bite-size pieces

10 walnut halves, toasted

Directions

Mix the fish oil, olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, minced shallot, and salt.

Set aside.

Take a bowl and add the chopped endives, sunflower sprouts, and smoked trout.

Top with toasted walnuts, and drizzle with dressing.

Side Effects Of Fish Oil

Individuals who are allergic to seafood can develop hives and swelling of face, lips, tongue or throat [18] .

. In children, over-consumption can cause itchiness, sneezing or a dry cough.

It may weaken the immune system of children when consumed in large quantities.

Pregnant women should avoid it because the mercury content can harm the memory, hearing abilities, cognitive skills and vision of the baby [19] .

. Excessive consumption may elevate the symptoms of depression and bipolar disorder.

Individuals suffering from diabetes, liver disease and cancer should avoid fish oil.

Excessive intake can lower blood pressure levels below the normal level.

Excess consumption of fish oil can cause the following side effects [20] :

Bad breath

Stomach upset

Loose stools

Belching

Nausea

Uneven heartbeat

