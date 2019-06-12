10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water Wellness oi-Amritha K

We are all aware of the importance of drinking water. Every human being needs to drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water daily to hydrate the body. Though most people prefer consuming normal water, researchers have shown that drinking warm water has some exclusive benefits for your health. According to ancient Chinese and Indian medicine, starting the day with a glass of warm water helps kick-start the digestive system and provides a range of health benefits. Drinking warm water can relieve congestion and can even make you feel relaxed [1] .

Warm water is a natural body regulator and drinking it can be an easy step towards leading a healthy life. Drinking warm water help improve the blood circulation, clears nasal passage, help lose weight and improve your immunity [2] .

Drink warm water after every meal or drink it thrice or four times every week, regularly. Many people follow drinking warm water as a holistic health remedy, where it is done first thing in the morning or right before bed for optimal health [3] . Read on to know the various health benefits offered through the consumption of warm water.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water

1. Aids digestion

Drinking warm water help soothe and activate your digestive tract. As the warm water passes through your stomach and intestines, the digestive organs are better hydrated and are able to eliminate waste quickly. Also, it acts as a lubricant that keeps your digestion going [4] .

2. Cures constipation

A common stomach problem that develops due to water scarcity in the body, constipation is caused when the stool deposits in the intestine reduce the bowel movement. Constipation makes passing out stool difficult and sometimes can be extremely painful. Have a glass of hot water empty stomach in the morning to improve bowel movements and cure constipation. Drinking a glass of hot water will help the intestines to contract and pass out the old waste from the body [5] .

3. Relieves nasal congestion

The steam from hot water might bring relief from a sinus headache. Taking a deep inhalation of this vapour will loosen the clogged sinuses and since you have mucous membranes throughout your neck, drinking hot water will prevent the mucus build up [6] .

4. Calms the nervous system

Drinking hot water can help calm your central nervous system and lubricate your body. With the nervous system functioning well without any problems, your body will be under less pain and aches [7] .

5. Aids weight loss

Drinking hot water help break down fat deposits from the body and helps in weight loss. On drinking hot water, your body brings down your internal temperature, improving your metabolism. Have a glass of hot or warm water with either lemon or honey or both, after every meal. Lemon has pectin fibre that controls food craving and is ideal for people who are on an alkaline diet [8] .

6. Improves blood circulation

Hot water help breaks down the fat deposits and the built-up deposits in the nervous system. This, in turn, improves the circulation of blood in your system as warm water helps your circulatory organs to expand and carry blood more effectively throughout your body [9] .

7. Removes toxins

Drinking hot water help flush out all the harmful toxins from the body, thereby cleansing your system. When you drink warm water on a regular basis, your body's endocrine system activates causing you to sweat. This helps in getting rid of the toxins and in eliminating them from the body [10] .

8. Relieves pain

Drinking warm water increases blood flow to the tissues, allowing muscles to relax. This can help with all kinds of pain from joint pain to menstrual cramps [11] . If you have stomach pain, headache or body pain, have a glass of hot water to get instant relief.

9. Manages stress

If you have been feeling stressed a lot lately, drink warm water to ease your stress. Cortisol is a stress hormone that causes stress in you. The effect of warm water relaxes your brain and calms you down, thereby reducing your stress levels [12] .

10. Reduces menstrual pain

One of the other major benefits of drinking hot water is that it can help reduce menstrual cramps. The heat of the water produces a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, thereby relieving the spasms and cramps [13] .

On An Endnote...

Warm water is advised by doctors to many. This is because warm water is good for the overall health of the body. Drinking warm water benefits your body externally and internally. Many households boil water instead of using the expensive filters, as it can be very well substituted by just plain boiling of water.

