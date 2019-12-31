10 Fruits That Are Extremely Beneficial For Your Health Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Fruits are excellent sources of essential vitamins and minerals. High in fibre, fruits provide a wide range of health-boosting antioxidants, including flavonoids. Following a diet high in fruits can help reduce a person's risk of developing various health problems such as cancer, heart diseases and diabetes.

According to a study conducted on assimilating the health benefits of different types of fruit it was ascertained that lemons were the most beneficial, which were followed by strawberry, orange, lime, and pink and red grapefruit.

On following a fruit diet, some of the points to keep in mind are as follows [1] :

Choose organic fruits : They are rich in antioxidants. Studies have pointed out that they contain 20 to 40 per cent more antioxidants than their conventionally grown counterparts.

: They are rich in antioxidants. Studies have pointed out that they contain 20 to 40 per cent more antioxidants than their conventionally grown counterparts. Higher the tart, the better : A high level of tart compounds indicate that the fruits are a richer storehouse of micronutrients and phytonutrients that function as powerful antioxidants.

: A high level of tart compounds indicate that the fruits are a richer storehouse of micronutrients and phytonutrients that function as powerful antioxidants. Colourful fruits provide more benefits: The deeper colours of the fruit skin indicate that it has a high level of phytonutrients which contribute towards the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the fruit.

Now, let us take a look at some of the healthiest fruits that can help improve your health.

1. Lemons Studies have pointed out that the flavonoids in lemon and other citrus fruits have antibacterial, anticancer, and antidiabetic properties. Citrus fruits are rich in active components called phytochemicals which are essential for one's health. Juice from a 50 g lemon contains various nutrients such as carbohydrates, potassium, vitamin C, calcium and fibre. Lemons also contain thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B-6, folate, and vitamin A. You can get the benefits of lemon by using the juice of a lemon to flavour drinking water or squeeze over a salad. You can also eat the rind of organic lemons. 2. Raspberries Researchers have pointed out that berries are equivalents to leafy greens. Packed with fibre, phytonutrients and antioxidants, raspberries have been proven to slow down the growth rate of colorectal cancer cells and the blood vessels. Researchers believe that the fruit phytochemicals stimulate our own enzyme defences that neutralize the growth of free radicals. Studies are ongoing, where the effect of a berry extract on human cancer cells are being explored and researchers believe that berries have the possibility of being used as a complementary therapy for colon, prostate, and breast cancer. Consequently, cranberries, blueberries and tart cherries are also considered to be equally beneficial. 3. Pomegranates An excellent source of phytonutrients, pomegranates are said to have two to three times as much antioxidant activity as green tea or red wine. Studies have pointed out that pomegranates can help protect against cancer, lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and improve cognitive function. However, the fruit should be consumed in controlled quantities due to its high sugar content. You can mix it with seltzer to keep the sugar content under control. 4. Red Grapes The polyphenolic compounds in red grapes are beneficial for one's health. Resveratrol, a part of polyphenols act like antioxidants and help protect your body against damage caused by radical cells. Controlled consumption of red grapes are said to help prevent the onset of health problems such as cancer and heart diseases. 5. Apples Apples are high-fibre fruits, meaning that eating them could boost heart health and promote weight loss. The pectin content in apples helps maintain good gut health. Consume apples with its skin to get most of its benefits. These fruits have high levels of quercetin, a flavonoid which may have anti-cancer properties. Several studies have pointed out that there is a link between eating apples regularly and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and diabetes. 6. Pineapples This exotic fruit can help reduce inflammation and promote healthy tissue growth. The active compound called bromelain in pineapple is taken as a dietary supplement because of its potential health benefits. Pineapples contain manganese, which the body uses to build bone and tissue as well. 7. Bananas The high content of potassium in bananas makes it a good source of energy, with one banana contains 105 calories and 26.95 g of carbohydrate. The fibre content in a regular banana can also help with regular bowel movements and stomach issues, such as ulcers and colitis. 8. Avocado Avocados are rich in oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat which helps lower cholesterol levels. According to studies, avocados have been proven to help maintain healthy cholesterol levels with healthful fats could reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. 9. Mango An excellent source of vitamin C, mangoes are rich in soluble fibre, which can provide many health benefits. Studies have pointed out that mangoes have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the risk of various diseases. 10. Strawberries These highly nutritious berries contain vitamin C, manganese, folate and potassium which are extremely beneficial for one's health. Compared to other fruits, strawberries have a relatively low glycemic index, thereby not causing a high blood sugar spike. Similarly to other berries, strawberries have a high antioxidant capacity, which may reduce your risk of chronic disease as well.

View Article References [1] Veiga, M., Costa, E. M., Voss, G., Silva, S., & Pintado, M. (2019). Engineering and Health Benefits of Fruits and Vegetables Beverages. In Non-Alcoholic Beverages (pp. 363-405). Woodhead Publishing.