Malavika Mohanan’s Beautiful Purple Suit By Sabyasachi Is Ideal For Bestie’s Sangeet

South actress Malavika Mohanan has amazing fashion sense and that's quite visible on her social media. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress has a number of fashion photoshoots on her social media handle. From ethnic to western ensemble, she has a number of gorgeous outfits in her fashion wardrobe. Recently, the diva posted a picture in a pretty purple suit, which seemed perfect for bestie's sangeet. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for a launch event, Malavika Mohanan opted for a pretty heavy purple-hued suit by ace designer Sabyasachi. Her suit consisted of a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline kurti, which was accentuated by multi-hued florals and embellished silver border. She teamed it with ankle-length matching churidars and draped a matching beautiful net dupatta. Her dupatta also featured embellished border and silver dotted prints. The Petta actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with exquisite choker neckpiece and gold-toned bangles from the label Jaipur Gems.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malavika slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look while the tiny black bindi upped her ethnic look. The Master actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

Pic Credits: Malavika Mohanan

