Diwali: Tara Sutaria, Manushi Chhillar And Other Divas' Inspired Exquisite Traditional Wear Other Than Sarees Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, Bollywood actresses aren't only dressed in sarees on Diwali but also give us traditional fashion goals with their other outfits. A number of divas have inspired us with their salwar suits, anarkalis, ghararas, and shararas. From actress Tara Sutaria to Manushi Chhillar, and many more, here are the beauties who wowed us with their fashion game, slaying it in style and exuding festive vibes. Find out the details about their outfits for some upcoming festive-wear goals.

Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

Tara Sutaria's Red And Purple Ethnic Outfit

Tara Sutaria looked absolutely festive-ready in her ethnic outfit, which came from Manish Malhotra's Ruhaaniyat collection. She wore a brick-red textured kurta with intricate antique zari work and paired it with moss-green izhar pants. She also gracefully pulled off purple-woven brocade draped that was accentuated by meticulously-done motifs. Her embellished juttis came from Fizzy Goblet. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she also spruced up her look with a stunning pair of jhumkis from Curio Cottage. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, smoky kohl, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny green bindi. The middle-parted floral-adorned bun completed her look.

Picture Credit: TEJAS NERURKAR

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Floral Kurta Set

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept it light, fresh, and festive with her attire. She wore a Roza Set by designer Anita Dongre, which is priced at INR 25,900. Her sharara set was splashed in rose-pink hue and sprinkled with subtle floral motifs, which made us think of the spring season in winters. The actress draped a matching dupatta. She upped her look with a statement diamond ring. The actress also wore exquisite gold and gemstone set that consisted of a choker, bangles, ring, and a maangtikka from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha's White Anarkali

Chhalaang actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha left us speechless with her pristine white anarkali. It was one of the most unique looks this Diwali and her ensemble came from the label, Rhua. She wore a traditional anarkali set that was structured at the bodice and flared at hem with subtle accents. Her full-sleeved anarkali featured a peephole-neckline. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she paired her anarkali with matching pyjamis and a lightweight dupatta. She wore light pastel-hued sandals, which went well with her attire. Her oxidised silver bracelets and complementing earrings came from Tribe Amrapali. The makeup was spruced by bright pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The sleek tresses completed her avatar.

Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's Pink Gharara Set

Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant and festive-perfect in her gharara set that was splashed in a pink hue. Styled by Mohit Rai, she wore a light suit that consisted of a short kurta and long flared pyjamas. She also draped a matching dupatta with her ensemble. Her attire was lightly embellished and was designed by Sukriti & Aakriti. Her shimmering silver sandals were by Aprajita Toor. The elaborate oxidised silver neckpiece and complementing rings were by Lara Morakhia. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, a tiny pink bindi, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Nupur Sanon's Instagram

Nupur Sanon's Blue Gharara Set

Nupur Sanon also wore a unique hue on the occasion of Diwali and looked a class apart. She wore a blue-hued gharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti. Her ensemble consisted of a short full-sleeved kurta and flared pyjamas with chikankari-detailing and silver striped patterns. The net dupatta was accentuated by mirror-work and that completed her look. Her multi-hued juttis were from Jutti Express. The silver danglers spruced up her avatar. The makeup was marked by dark-pink lip shade, blush-pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with well-defined kohl. The wavy highlighted tresses upped her festive avatar.

Picture Credit: Anurag Kabbur

Malavika Mohanan's Red Anarkali Set

Malavika Mohanan also impressed us with her anarkali set, which was from RI Ritu Kumar. She wore the label's Kuru anarkali kurta ensemble and looked absolutely stunning. It was an ikat anarkali set that was accentuated by a multi-hued gota border and floral-embroidered sleeves. She draped a complementing red dupatta with her ensemble that was enhanced by tassles. Her vibrant pair of earrings came from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by light-red lip shade, a tiny red bindi, meticulously-done eye makeup, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted waves-inspired tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Maayera Jaipur's Instagram

Manushi Chhillar's Pink Sharara Set

Manushi Chhillar looked festive-perfect in Maayera Jaipur's Noorbagh festive sharara dress. Styled by Style Gurukul, the actress wore a short pink sharara kurta that was highlighted by vibrant pink hue and accentuated by gold-toned motifs and a gota border. The sleeves were soft golden in colour with pink-hued sleeve ends. The gharara pants were bright pink and enhanced by myriad textural patterns and colourful border, which enhanced her look. The soft golden-pattern dupatta upped her look. She wore a striking pair of earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, nude-golden eye shadow, and a shimmering bindi. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

