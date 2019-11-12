Manushi Chhillar Gives Wedding Wear Goals With Her Ivory Lehenga At Sister's Wedding Function Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After winning the Miss World Pageant title in 2017, Manushi Chhillar has never left her fans disappointed with her fashion. In fact, her sartorial game is only getting better day by day and that's quite evident on her Instagram feed. If you scroll through her feed, you will find that the actress has actively been involved in many photoshoots and it's so wonderful to see her slaying in style in her each attire.

Recently, Manushi shared some pictures with her sister Dewangana Chhillar from her (Dewangana's) sangeet and cocktail ceremony. For the special ocassion, Manushi twinned with her sister Dewangana. They both wore ivory-hued lehengas. The former Miss World looked absolutely stunning in her designer lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her sister's sangeet, Manushi Chhillar donned a chikankari embroidered kalidar ivory lehenga, which was designed by the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her beautiful lehenga was accentuated by mukaish and cutdana work. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, her ivory lehenga featured gota patti work on the border. She teamed it with a round-collar plunging neckline elaborate hand-embroidered blouse. The three-fourth net sleeves of her choli was enhanced by golden work. Manushi draped a matching net fabric dupatta, which featured embellishments, block patterns, and fringe detailing on the hem.

Manushi accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings, gold-toned exquisite choker neckpiece, bangles, and heavy crystal-detailed kada. Her jewellery came from the luxurious label, Malabar Gold and Diamonds. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, and lip shade elevated her look. Manushi upped her ethnic look with a tiny black bindi, which suited her well.

Manushi Chhillar wowed us with her stunning lehenga. What do you think about her lehenga? Do let us know in the comment section.