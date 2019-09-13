Just In
Manushi Chhillar Flaunts Her Baby Pink Cinderalla Gown And Shimmering Red Dress; which is better?
Manushi Chhillar, the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant,has justified her victory not just by her beauty but also by her fashion choices. After all, it's your sartorial sense that enhances your beauty, doesn't it? The model has been giving us fashion goals with her different avatars. Recently, Manushi donned with two different beautiful outfits, which took our hearts away. One was her pretty pink gown while the other was her ravishing red dress. So, let's take a close look at Manushi Chhillar's attire and decode it.
Manushi Chhillar In Pink Gown
Manushi Chhillar looked no less than a Cinderella in a baby pink evening gown by designer Swapnil Shinde. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, her pretty gown was accentuated by flares, a cinched waist, strapless sweetheart neckline and pleats on bodice. To enhance her look, she dipped her nails in blue .
Manushiditched the accessories, which we think was a smart choice as it makes one look naturally beautiful. She flaunted her strapless gown with contoured neck and jawline. Manushi tied back her half open curls and left the remaining open. The minimal base marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Manushi Chhillar In Shimmering Red Dress
Manushi Chhillar looked ravishing in a sleeveless plunging neckline red dress by Zara Umrigar. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, her floor-length dress was accentuated by silver prints, which added a shimmering touch to her attire. The side slit in her dress showed off her toned legs and added a hotness quotient. The beautiful model accessorised her look with golden-toned studs and white and gold sandals. The contoured face and jawline, kohled eyes and dark red lip shade completed her look. She left her centre-parted sleek tresses loose.
We absolutely loved both avatars of Manushi Chhillar - simple and stunning. What are your thoughts on her pink and red attire? Which one did you like better?