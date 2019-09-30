Manushi Chhillar's Green Bodycon Dress Is What We Want Right Away

ENGLISH

    The winner of Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar always leaves us stunned with her beautiful looks and amazing sartorial choices. Manushi is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut and we can't wait enough for her first movie. But before that let's talk about her latest fashion outfit.

    So recently, Manushi made an appearance at the GQ Men Of The Year event in a beautiful green midi dress. The model-turned-actor looked ravishing and turned heads. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode her stunning look.

    So, for the event, Manushi Chhillar opted for a strappy sweetheart neckline forest-green bodycon midi dress by Sharnita Nandwana. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, her sequinned plunging neckline dress was accentuated by side slits. She completed her look with a pair of stilettos by Charles & Keith. The model accessorised her look with just an oversized floral ring. She dipped her nails in a matching colour lacquer.

    Manushi Chhillar left her beautiful mid-parted parted long tresses loose. She sharply contoured her face and jawline. The soon-to-be debutante spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, light eyeshadow, and lip shade.

    We really liked Manushi Chhillar's stunning attire. She looked sophisticated and a class apart. Her makeup also went well with her look. Manushi's bodycon dress seemed perfect for evening parties and events.

    What do you think about her forest-green midi dress? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Manushi Chhillar.

