    Manushi Chhillar's Sassy Photoshoot For Sri Lanka Tourism Is Ruling The Internet

    By
    |
    Manushi Chhillar Fashion

    Manushi Chhillar looked drop-dead stunning in her dress, which she wore recently for a photoshoot for the Sri Lanka Tourism. The actress wowed us with her fiery orange dress that was absolutely gorgeous. Her styling was impeccably done and well, those boots were worth noticing too. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    Manushi Chhillar Style

    So, Manushi wore an orange dress that was flowy and featured bell sleeves. Her dress featured a button-down and was enhanced by a flared silhouette. It was a beautiful dress from Ankita studio and Manushi pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. She paired her dress with statement textured silver boots, which went well with her attire.

    Manushi Chhillar Insta

    Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, Manushi also gave us stylish hoops idea with her Dancing Square Hoops, which came from the label, Eurumme Jewellery. The make-up was highlighted by a nude-toned eye shadow and maroon lip shade. However, her braided ponytail absolutely spruced up her avatar. Manushi was a vision. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: manushi chhillar celeb style
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
     

