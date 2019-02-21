ENGLISH

    Manushi Chhillar's Anti-trend Ensemble Was The Statement Number Of The Night

    By
    |
    Manushi Chhillar Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019

    Manushi Chhillar also graced the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 in a dramatic number, which was designed by Shantanu & Nikhil. Her separates elaborated the understated glamour and she looked a class apart in her ensemble. She was dressed to impress and we thought Manushi looked beyond impressive.

    Manushi Chhillar Fashion

    She wore a statement anti-trend ensemble, which came from the designer duo's S/S 19 couture collection, 'Recruit'. With this red and black attire, Manushi also made a strong case for colour-block. It featured a cropped crisp bodice with military-inspired design and unapologetically oversized cape sleeves. The complementing black skirt was accentuated by a flared mermaid-cut and was detailed with metallic accents. The skirt added to the dramatic effect and was crafted out of a soft fabric.

    Manushi Chhillar Style

    Manushi kept her look minimal with delicate studs. The makeup was highlighted by heavy winged kohl and muted pink lip shade. Her makeup was enhanced by nude tones and the side-parted ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Manushi Chhillar's outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
