Manushi Chhillar Wore A Lehenga And Gave Us #OOTD

By Devika
Manushi Chhillar fashion

Miss World, Manushi Chhillar's dress sense is brilliant and she never fails to impress us. Be it in her western attires or traditional outfits, Manushi at such a young age seems to know her style so well. The cute dimpled girl has been globe-trotting and representing the country in the most beautiful way. She has taken the world by storm with her fashion sensibility and the Indian film industry is completely bowled over by her.

Recently, the beauty stunned us yet again in a Natasha Dalal number. She donned a lavender lehenga from the label and looked outstanding. We thought she looked simply awesome in an embellished sleeveless blouse and skirt. Her sleeveless blouse and complementing skirt were adorned with silver work. We loved the way she effortlessly draped her matching dupatta.

Her jewellery was minimal and she only sported a delicate bangle and earrings. Manushi's makeup was nude and her middle-parted brown tresses were left a bit messy and loose, but it actually enhanced her look.

Posed gracefully, we thought Manushi gave us the #ootd of the day. Don't you all think she looked like a dream in her traditional avatar? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 16:13 [IST]
