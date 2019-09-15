Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, And Other Best And Worst Dressed Celebs Of This Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This week, we are happy that Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on our best-dressed list. However, apart from Kareena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kalki Koechlin also surprised us with their outfits. So, the second week of September had more best dressed than worst dressed. We got a lot of fashion goals too. So, let's find out what our favourite celebs wore that wowed us and also explore the outfits that left us disappointed.

Best Dressed Of The Week

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in her ruffled Marchesa gown at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2019). It was a stunning outfit but not quite everybody's cup of tea. It was an abstract number that was enhanced by black and grey hues. Her gown was strapless and absolutely figure-flattering. The Sky Is Pink actress accesorised her look with sleek diamond danglers and complementing rings. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The sleek side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Styled by Isha Bhansali, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in his Amaare ensemble, which he wore for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It was a biscuit brown layered kurta that featured a bandhgala collar and overlapping details. The kurta was also marked by a subtle front slit, which added to the asymmetrical touch. He paired his ensemble with a pair of white pyjamas and sports shoes. But to be honest, we didn't quite like sports shoes with his ensemble. He accessorised his look with a classy wrist watch.

Manushi Chhillar

Yes, Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar absolutely left us speechless and gave us a Cinderella-moment, as she posed to perfection in her voluminous pink gown. With a black and white clouds backdrop, Manushi made for a postcard-perfect moment. Her pink gown was by Swapnil Shinde and it was a strapless number that featured a corset column bodice and flared skirt. Manushi's makeup was natural and lit up by a pink lip shade, and the wind-swept tresses rounded out her stunning avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's lehenga was probably one of the best we had seen this year, so far. It was a traditional number and with this attire, Kareena celebrated the indigenous craftsmanship. Her attire was from the label, Nazm-e-Itrh and it consisted of a gota woven blouse and skirt and she paired it with a light multi-hued floral kalamkari dupatta. Her layered neckpiece by The Gem Palace and gorgeous diamond ring by Anmol upped her look. The makeup was lit up by smoky kohl and a muted-toned lip shade. The wavy tresses completed her photoshoot look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been regular on our best dressed list. The diva has been inspiring us with her red outfits these days. Recently, The Zoya Factor actress exuded boss lady vibes with her structured red outfit by Petar Petrov. We loved how she paired her breezy top with high-waist midi leather bottoms that was marked by overlapping details. She teamed her ensemble with boots, which complemented her attire. Her chic bag was from Manu Atelier. She wore lovely green earrings from Adihandmade. The bling rings were from Irasva Fine Jewellery and the bracelets were from Anmol. She spruced up her look with a mocha brown lip shade and crease eyeliner. The side-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin has probably the most unique fashion game in the film industry. We totally liked this easy-going ensemble of hers, which absolutely exuded comfy vibes. Her attire was from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi. It was a printed nature-inspired belted number that featured asymmetrical hemline and flared bottoms. Kalki pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb. She wore minimal jewellery, which was from 1011. Styled by Who Wore What When, her makeup was kept natural and the pixie-cut completed her casual look.

Worst Dressed Of The Week

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is among the best dressed celebs but this dress of hers disappointed us. Her floral delicate number was underwhelming and the attire looked very dated to us. The full-sleeved attire of hers was marked by softly-pleated fall. She paired her dress with beige sandals. Even her makeup was not up to the mark. The red lip shade and pink eye shadow did nothing to elevate her look. However, more than the makeup, her hairstyle was what ruined her look. But on the brighter note, the minimal jewellery from Swarovski complemented her attire.

Regina Cassandra

Like Dia Mirza, Regina Cassandra also has an impeccable style sense but this traditional outfit of hers didn't quite suit her. Her Rajdeep Ranawat ivory outfit was actually pretty with an overlapping floral blouse and multi-hued intricate sleeves, and a flared skirt that was marked by meticulous work. But this attire couldn't do much to accentuate her look. The makeup was way too dewy and we wish, Regina had sported a pink lip shade instead of red. The middle-parted bun seemed like the best choice for hairdo with this attire but this whole look was a big bummer for us.

So, this was our list of best and worst dressed celebs of this week. Who do you think was the best and worst dressed celeb? Let us know that in the comment section.