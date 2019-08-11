From Taapsee Pannu To Shraddha Kapoor, The Best And Worst Looks Of This Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While some Bollywood divas stunned us with their outfit choices this week, the others disappointed us with their looks. However, some showed us that how a single element can break a look but there were actresses, who went for something bold and refreshing. Let's find out the best and worst looks of this week.

Divas Who Impressed Us With Their Stylish Avatars

But before we tell you about the looks that disappointed us, let's talk about the actresses who won us over with their ensembles and looks.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu experiments a lot when it comes to fashion and this outfit and look of hers wowed us totally. The actress has been promoting Mission Mangal these days and inspiring us with her eclectic fashion statements. So, for one of the promotional rounds, Taapsee wore a dhoti sari, which was every inch eye catching. Her sari came from the label Nikasha and it was absolutely a light wear. Her mood-lifting number featured a sunshine yellow pleated drape with silver floral accents and the flared free-flowing ivory blouse was white-hued with multi-hued floral prints. Taapsee Pannu accessorised her look with delicate drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a nude-toned lip shade and a braided bun rounded out her avatar.

Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore walked down the ramp at DiaColor Savera Charity Ball 2019. She looked graceful as ever in her light peach sari that was impeccably draped and highlighted by subtly-embellished floral accents. It was a gorgeous number with intricate border and the actress teamed her sari with a metallic shimmery blouse, which notched up her look. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece and complementing chandelier earrings. Sharmila Tagore's makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted with her mother Soni Razdan and she looked lovely in her green dress. This polka-dotted number seemed perfect for the humid weather and a light wear for brunch outings. The dress was flared with white dotted patterns and it was also asymmetrical at the hem. Alia looked impressive and she paired her dress with silver block heels. The Raazi actress spruced up her look with signature white cat-eyed frames. Alia Bhatt's makeup was light with a pink lip shade and middle-parted copper tresses finished her look.

The Divas Who Disappointed Us

And now, it's time to find out the divas, who couldn't quite impress us with their looks this week.

Raveena Tandon

We loved Alia Bhatt's green outfit but we didn't like Raveena Tandon's metallic green ensemble much. Her metallic green ensemble came from the label, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. She wore a structured pantsuit that featured embellished sleeves with slight wrinkled details. The pants were flared and that blue bow belt did nothing to elevate her look. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, which was a good styling and dewy makeup went well with her outfit. The neat hairdo wrapped up her look. So, while her styling and makeup were fine, Raveena Tandon's glittery green outfit didn't quite suit her.

Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif attended the 15th Annual Fura Retail Jewellery Awards 2019 and the diva disappointed us this time. We liked her ensemble but the makeup and styling was overwhelming and didn't complement her attire. The summery blue anarkali attire was actually beautiful with light multi-hued floral accents and a complementing drape but we wish, Isabelle had not accessorised her look with too much jewellery. The precious-stones studded choker was fine but the earrings were unnecessary because as it is the thick wavy tresses concealed her earrings. Speaking about the hairstyle, it didn't go well with her look. However, the real downer was her makeup, which was heavy and didn't notch up Isabelle Kaif's look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's strapless dress for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Saaho was not bad. It was a peach Reem Acra dress that featured a corset bodice and a flared skirt. The corset bodice of Shraddha's dress was sheer and highlighted by light floral accents in white hue. The skirt was flared and delicately pleated. She paired her dress with complementing sandals, which went well with her attire. However, there was just one extra feature that ruined her look. Well, it was her bold red lip shade, which gave a harsh effect to her look. On the contrary, a light shade of pink would have upped Shraddha kapoor's look. However, the side-swept wavy tresses suited her look.

Out of everyone in the list, we found Taapsee Pannu's look the most refreshing and Raveena Tandon disappointed us the most this week. Whose attire and look was the best and the worst this week? Let us know in the comment section.