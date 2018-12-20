Raveena Tandon Inspires Us To Make Sari A Staple Wear With This Graceful Sari

Raveena Tandon recently graced the Times Power Awards 2018 and the actress was a vision to behold. She wore an elegant sari for the occasion and looked pretty as ever. With this sari of hers, she stepped up her fashion game and made a strong case for saris sans the embellishments.

Raveena wore a cream and gold sari that we thought was a classic combination. Her sari served as fashion inspiration and the actress pulled it off gracefully. Perfect for wedding functions, this sari was crafted out of rich silk fabric and accentuated by the metallic golden border. Raveena teamed her Nivi-draped sari with a sleeveless blouse and gave us a modern minimal look.

She notched up her look with elaborate gold jewellery, which went well with her sari. Raveena wore intricately done jhumkis, heavy temple necklace, a statement ring, and traditional bangles. Her makeup was highlighted by a bold maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun was adorned with mogra flowers and that completed her ethnic look.

So, how did you find Raveena Tandon's sari look? Let us know that in the comment section.