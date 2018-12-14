Of Black And Gold, Raveena Tandon's Latest Attire Is Beautifully Detailed

After attending the grand wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Raveena Tandon graced the wedding ceremony of Dinesh Vijan. She looked ethereal in black and gold number and with this attire of hers, she stepped up her traditional fashion game.

Her attire consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a voluminous skirt. The blouse was embellished in gold metallic accents and the skirt was also intricately detailed with amazing thread work. Her attire reflected on the traditional craftsmanship of the country. She teamed her lehenga with a matching plain sheer dupatta, which featured zari border. Her ensemble was designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Raveena also carried a subtly-printed gold potli bag with her, which went well with her outfit. She wore an emerald ring, a complementing neckpiece and earrings to spruce up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The puffed bun rounded out her ethnic look. So, how did you find Raveena Tandon's outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.