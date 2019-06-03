ENGLISH

    Taapsee Pannu Will Inspire You To Reinvent Your Wardrobe With These Outfits

    Taapsee Pannu Fashion

    Taapsee Pannu has been promoting her upcoming movie, 'Game Over' these days and she has also been giving us a lot of fashion goals. The actress, who has a very distinctive fashion game, surprised us with her ensembles. Styled by Devki B, Taapsee's western outfits have absolutely inspired us to step out of our comfort zone. She also beckoned us to give our wardrobes some refreshing makeover. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has completely wowed us.

    Taapsee Pannu Style

    The Travel-Worthy Look

    We were stunned to see Taapsee in this avatar recently. The actress gave us an exciting travel outfit, which came from the label, Pause. She wore a laidback and a soothing dress, which exuded comfy vibes. Dipped in a shade of yellow, her dress was mostly structured but was accentuated by subtly-done ruffled pleats. She paired her dress with a jacket, which gave us a styling tip. Taapsee accessorised her avatar with a floral bandana, which went well with her look. She also spruced up her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was natural with a light pink lip shade and a complementing eye shadow. The wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

    Taapsee Pannu News

    The Scorching Summer Recipe

    Taapsee Pannu also gave us a cool blue outfit, which we felt was an ideal wear on a hot summer day. She wore an ivory top, which was sleeveless and subtly done. Her top featured a ruffled neckline and came from the label, Swoon by Sakshi Astir. She teamed it with textured and flared blue and white half trousers, which were from the label, Madison.Taapsee paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals and upped her style quotient with Swarovski earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The curly ponytail completed her fashionable avatar.

    Taapsee Pannu Insta

    The Colour-blocked Office Wear

    The recent ensemble of Taapsee Pannu's was about contrasts. The diva gave us yet another laidback outfit, which was about sustainable fabric. She teamed her cropped leaf-green shirt that was half-sleeved with vibrant yellow pants, which were flared. Taapsee paired her ensemble with brown pencil heels and accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a green eye shadow and a pink lip shade. The voluminous curly tresses wrapped up her promotional look.

    So, which style and look of Taapsee Pannu's would you like to try? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
