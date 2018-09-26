Taapsee Pannu Beckons Us To Think Beyond The Set Fashion Norms With Her Experimental Attire

The actress, who floored us with her performance in 'Manmarziyaan', Taapsee Pannu has a unique fashion sense. Not just her movies, her fashion is also about the road-less-travelled. Her outfits have such interesting updates that she leaves us jaw-dropped. The recent number of hers was also mesmerising and left us stunned.

Taapsee wore a highly experimental outfit and it was surely not everybody's cup of tea. She layered her outfit and beckoned us to think beyond the set norms. Her fashion was about layering and the art of mixing. Though a muted-hued outfit, it came alive because of the quirky quotient. She just didn't just wear a simple top, skirt, and a jacket.

On the contrary, she sported a bandhgala white-hued shirt, which was a cross between structural and baggy. It was enhanced by modern design sensibility and featured wrinkled folded sleeves. If the shirt was not attractive enough, Taapsee paired it with a structured navy blue-hued skirt that was pleated and accentuated by a defined silhouette. Her ensemble seemed like a futuristic school uniform.

And finally came the showstopping detail in the form of a textured ash grey-hued jacket. Her jacket was asymmetrical yet sharp-edged and partially cloaked her shirt. It was crisp and tailored to perfection. Well, we must say that it was a brilliant add-on.

Taapsee paired her ensemble with shiny black-hued shoes, which went well with her attire. Her makeup was minimally done and her wavy red tresses rounded off her look.

We are much impressed Taapsee Pannu. Hope you give us some more outfit ideas.