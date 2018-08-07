Taapsee Pannu's Green Dress Is All About Understated Glamour

Taapsee Pannu's career is blooming like no other and she recently made this fact clear through her fashion statement. The prolific actress with soul-stirring movies in her kitty, stepped out in a monsoon-perfect dress that came from designer Urvashi Joneja's bloom collection.

Her attire was muted-toned and symbolised understated glamour. It was not vibrant at all but it still grabbed the eyeballs. Perhaps, it was an interesting mix of the colour green more than the asymmetrical cuts in the attire that caught our attention. We loved the interplay of dark shade and lighter tone.

It was a flowy dress and didn't seem to have any structure to it and that is what made this attire seem very comfy. Apart from the comfort quotient, it was also very soothing to the eyes. This midi dress of hers also had a subtle side slit and a faux short cape feature on its one side of the shoulder. The ribbon dipped in a softer shade of green made the outfit a bit more figure-hugging.

Taapsee teamed her attire with beige-hued pencil heels that went perfectly well with her outfit. Her makeup was done to perfection. The makeup was quite natural and her side-swept wavy tresses spruced up her beautiful avatar. As for the jewellery, Taapsee only sported studs and notched up her look.

So, we are quite happy to see Taapsee Pannu wearing a dress and not a sari for a change. She is slowly and steadily becoming one of the most exciting fashion icons.