This Is How Taapsee Pannu Gave Her Sari An Oriental Touch

Taapsee Pannu's sari was definitely one of the most interesting outfits that we have seen in ages. It was a right mix of quirky and elegance, and it most certainly caught our fancy. So, she wore this iconic sari for the promotional event of her upcoming film, 'Mulk'.

The actress, who has poignant movies such as 'Pink' and 'Naam Shabana' in her kitty, has also proved to us that she is a style icon in her own right. Now, Taapsee doesn't follow trends but has a rather unique fashion sense, which is for sure classy.

And in this linen sari from Suparna Som, she raised the fashion bar and gave us a slightly different styling idea. The charming Taapsee wore a linen Joba sari, which was splashed in creamish-yellow colour. Her sari looked spectacular; but it was her 'jacket' that made her ensemble stand out.

The starlet with a million dollar smile teamed her sari with a kimono-styled jacket. Her Joba jamdani kimono jacket was typically overlapped and featured flared sleeves. Her jacket was also meticulously adorned with floral motifs.

While she gave her attire an Oriental touch, Taapsee accessorised her look with classic Indian jewellery from Ritika Sachdeva. Her makeup was minimally done and highlighted by a pink lip shade and a black bindi. We thought her bun was impeccably tied and totally notched up her Japan-meets-India avatar.

Well, Taapsee was a vision come true in her attire. We thought she looked graceful and we wish her all the very best for her upcoming movie with Rishi Kapoor.