Can A Tie Be Teamed With A Sari? Taapsee Pannu Will Show You How

When we say that Taapasee Pannu is inspiring us in her own individualistic way, we mean it. The actress is not only doing character-driven roles but she is also following the road less travelled in the fashion department.

Recently, she stunned us all as she stepped out for the success party of 'Mulk'. The actress looked resplendent and gave her sari an incredible twist. Firstly, it was her sari that was quite unique and looked very contemporary. It was a simple Nivi-draped sari but it didn't look like a traditional attire at all. In fact, it looked very futuristic and had a high potential of changing our perception of the sari.

Sari is also considered a formal wear but Taapsee's sari was so straightforward when it comes to office wears. It didn't have those floral patterns or animal-inspired prints or quirky caricatures, but it featured pink and white sleek stripes. There was nothing glamorous or flamboyant about her sari but it had the same head-turning effect as any kanjeevaram or sculptural sari would have.

Her sari came with a shirt blouse, which was collared and hinted at androgynous fashion. Her shirt-blouse completely concealed her midriff. It was quite un-sari like but we loved this refreshing conservative touch given to a sari.

To make it look more than just interesting, Taapasee paired her sari with a modern red tie. And we haven't ever seen such a bossy addition given to a sari before. It was a tricky add-on but Taapsee pulled it off like a pro.

She made a ponytail, kept her makeup light, sported her signature black bindi, and finally completed her look with elegant studs.

So, ladies are you up for pairing a tie with a sari? Let us know your views in the comment section.