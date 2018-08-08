Subscribe to Boldsky
Classics Are Classy For A Reason, Proves Taapsee Pannu Stylishly

Taapsee Pannu's fashion game is going strong and she has been giving us very trendy style ideas. Like her movies, her outfits are also making a statement. For one thing, Taapsee is always experimenting and it is exciting to follow her on the fashion front too.

Yesterday, she wowed us in a monsoon-perfect green dress, and this time, she turned up in a classic skirt and top and we couldn't take eyes off her. It was a classic outfit and seems to have been inspired from the 40s and 50s fashion.

Taapsee Pannu style

It featured a high-neck Victorian style top that was full-sleeved and reminiscent of the old Hollywood movies. It had a ruffled buttonline, which added a dramatic touch to her top. Even the shiny fabric in Taapsee's shirt helped her attire look very stunning.

She teamed her vibrant ivory top with an A-line high-waist skirt that featured a metallic touch and actually accentuated her ensemble. It was a crisp attire and made for a perfect formal wear. But this attire of hers also had the right amount of glamourous effect to make it fit for a party wear.

Taapsee Pannu dresses

Taapsee paired her ensemble with beige-hued pencil heels, which not only contrasted her skirt and top but also went perfectly well with her attire. The ivory studs notched up her look and so did her signature middle-parted bun. Taapsee's makeup was minimal and nude.

So, Taapsee Pannu inspired us to go vintage shopping and she again bowled us over with her style and dress choice.

