    Taapsee Pannu's Laidback Floral Attire Is The Best On-duty Ensemble Ever

    By
    |
    Taapsee Pannu Fashion

    Taapsee Pannu's acting is getting only better and more impactful. However, not just her acting prowess, her fashion game is also distinctive. She experiments a lot when it comes to fashion and has been wooing us with her outfits. Her ensembles mostly have a quirky touch and the latest number of hers was towards the lighter side too. Her styling was absolutely impressive as well.

    Taapsee Pannu Style

    Well, Taapsee is back with 'Game Over' trailer launch and she wore floral separates for the special occasion. She looked cute in her attire, which was easy breezy and gave us vacay vibes. The diva teamed her off-shouldered top with flared matching pyjamas. Her top featured bell sleeves and the yellow-hued ensemble was adorned with purple floral prints. It was an interesting number and Taapsee pulled it off ever so confidently.

    Taapsee Pannu Movies

    She also wore slippers with her attire, which went well with her look. Taapsee accessorised her look with hoop earrings, which notched up her stylish avatar. The makeup was light and fresh with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The partly-tied hairdo rounded out her on-duty avatar. Taapsee looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
