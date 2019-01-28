ENGLISH

Taapsee Pannu's Latest Gorgeous Gown Is About Late Night Blooms

By
Taapsee Pannu Umang Police Show

Taapsee Pannu was all smiles as she posed casually for the shutterbugs at the Umang Police Show. She looked hauntingly beautiful in her gown, which was designed by Nachiket Barve. With this attire, she gave us a break from the traditional outfits, which ruled the night. It was not an easy number to pull off but Taapsee carried her attire like a piece of cake.

Taapsee Pannu Fashion

She wore a dark-hued attire, which was figure-flattering and enhanced by a mermaid cut. Her attire was sleeveless and was detailed with beautiful gold and silver floral accents. Taapsee's attire definitely talked about the late night blossoms and the gown was also notched up by a sheer touch. It made for a perfect evening cocktail wear and Taapsee was a vision to behold.

Taapsee Pannu Style

The prolific actress wore light and delicate rings to accentuate her western avatar. As for the accessories she kept it minimal but the makeup took a bold turn, which we thought went well with her look. The dark red lip shade was balanced by well-defined kohl and the side-swept tresses elevated her look. So, what do you think about Taapsee Pannu's look of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Monday, January 28, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
