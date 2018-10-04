Taapsee Pannu's Blue Dress Has A Brush Of Quirkiness And Makes For An Interesting Formal Wear

Taapsee Pannu sports the most experimental dresses ever. The 'Manmarziyaan' actress mostly wears quirky outfits. In fact, over the years, Taapsee has had quite a fashion evolution. She has broken the conventional norms in fashion and has pushed the boundaries. Her ensembles are the most interesting and she inspires us to break free from the comfort zone.

The recent number of hers was an electric blue-hued dress, which was quarter-sleeved. It was a structured shift dress with voluminous sleeves and Taapsee looked radiant in it. The actress wore it for the Panasonic event. It was a high neck dress, which we thought made for an eye-catching piece. Her dress of the day came with a bow, which was tied at the front of her attire.

What also accentuated her dress was the nature-inspired accents. It was certainly a necessary add-on to her dress, which Taapsee teamed with shiny silver coloured pencil heels. Her makeup was natural and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, while her eye makeup was subtle. She rounded off her look with a wavy bun, which went well with her look.

We absolutely found Taapsee Pannu cute in this dress. How about you? Let us know your views in the comment section.