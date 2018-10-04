ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Taapsee Pannu's Blue Dress Has A Brush Of Quirkiness And Makes For An Interesting Formal Wear

By
Taapsee Pannu fashion

Taapsee Pannu sports the most experimental dresses ever. The 'Manmarziyaan' actress mostly wears quirky outfits. In fact, over the years, Taapsee has had quite a fashion evolution. She has broken the conventional norms in fashion and has pushed the boundaries. Her ensembles are the most interesting and she inspires us to break free from the comfort zone.

Taapsee Pannu style

The recent number of hers was an electric blue-hued dress, which was quarter-sleeved. It was a structured shift dress with voluminous sleeves and Taapsee looked radiant in it. The actress wore it for the Panasonic event. It was a high neck dress, which we thought made for an eye-catching piece. Her dress of the day came with a bow, which was tied at the front of her attire.

Taapsee Pannu dresses

What also accentuated her dress was the nature-inspired accents. It was certainly a necessary add-on to her dress, which Taapsee teamed with shiny silver coloured pencil heels. Her makeup was natural and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, while her eye makeup was subtle. She rounded off her look with a wavy bun, which went well with her look.

Taapsee Pannu latest fashion

We absolutely found Taapsee Pannu cute in this dress. How about you? Let us know your views in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Can Apple Cider Vinegar Treat Hair Loss?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood taapsee pannu
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue