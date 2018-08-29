Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Taapsee Pannu Took A Fashion Risk With Her Latest Street-Style Look

By
Taapsee Pannu fashion

With back to back successes on-screen, Taapsee Pannu is reigning the Hindi film industry. Over the years, the actress has not only impressed us with her solid acting ability, she has also wowed us with her dress sense. Taapsee's style is not driven by trends, but by individualistic sensibilities. She experiments a lot and her latest look was also interesting.

So, Taapsee mixed classics with quirky for her latest street-style. Her look of the day was not something that you could have aced easily. However, the 'Mulk' actress did it quite effortlessly. She wore a lightweight dress that was translucent and made for a perfect summer wear. Splashed in the sky blue hue, her attire seemed very eco-friendly and soothing to the skin.

Taapsee Pannu dresses

It was a breathable dress that was reminiscent of the 50s European fashion. It would have been an asymmetrical number but with a sleek brown-coloured belt, it got a structure and the belt also helped accentuate her slender frame. The dress featured sharp collars and was half-sleeved. It exuded therapeutic vibes and was enhanced by soft crushed fabric. In other words, this dress of hers made wrinkled fabrics look fashionable.

Taapsee teamed her outfit with chic pencil heels, which complemented her attire. She kept her look jewellery-free, but those sea-shell inspired white danglers, not only gave her look a boho touch but this was also a bold move. Had it not been for her confidence, this pairing could have utterly failed. But only fashion risks can end up giving us trending ideas, and this was definitely a risk that she pulled off like a cakewalk.

Taapsee Pannu street style

The actress wore a light pink-lip shade and she made a side-swept ponytail to round off her look. Taapsee Pannu's dress is something we want to wear right away.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood taapsee pannu
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue