Taapsee Pannu Took A Fashion Risk With Her Latest Street-Style Look

With back to back successes on-screen, Taapsee Pannu is reigning the Hindi film industry. Over the years, the actress has not only impressed us with her solid acting ability, she has also wowed us with her dress sense. Taapsee's style is not driven by trends, but by individualistic sensibilities. She experiments a lot and her latest look was also interesting.

So, Taapsee mixed classics with quirky for her latest street-style. Her look of the day was not something that you could have aced easily. However, the 'Mulk' actress did it quite effortlessly. She wore a lightweight dress that was translucent and made for a perfect summer wear. Splashed in the sky blue hue, her attire seemed very eco-friendly and soothing to the skin.

It was a breathable dress that was reminiscent of the 50s European fashion. It would have been an asymmetrical number but with a sleek brown-coloured belt, it got a structure and the belt also helped accentuate her slender frame. The dress featured sharp collars and was half-sleeved. It exuded therapeutic vibes and was enhanced by soft crushed fabric. In other words, this dress of hers made wrinkled fabrics look fashionable.

Taapsee teamed her outfit with chic pencil heels, which complemented her attire. She kept her look jewellery-free, but those sea-shell inspired white danglers, not only gave her look a boho touch but this was also a bold move. Had it not been for her confidence, this pairing could have utterly failed. But only fashion risks can end up giving us trending ideas, and this was definitely a risk that she pulled off like a cakewalk.

The actress wore a light pink-lip shade and she made a side-swept ponytail to round off her look. Taapsee Pannu's dress is something we want to wear right away.