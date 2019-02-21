Taapsee Pannu's Floral Dress Is Perfect For Vineyard Outings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu also spilled some floral charm at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. She wore a gorgeous dress by Shriya Som and looked refreshingly beautiful. Taapsee was styled by Devki.B and she absolutely gave us summer-worthy fashion goals. Let's take a look at her ensemble, which wooed us.

So, her attire came from the designer's Fall Winter collection. Crafted out of gossamer sheer silk, the dress was accentuated by designer's signature floral embroidery. The floral accents were dipped in the shades of lemon yellow and baby pink. The midi sleeveless dress featured a corset constructed bodice and had a flared silhouette. Taapsee elevated her style quotient by teaming her floral dress with a pair of 'sea necklace' stilettos, which came from the label, Dyuti Bansal.

She accessorised her look with a statement ring, which came from Minawala. Her delicate earrings spruced up her look and came from Vijay Jewellers. Her makeup was nude-toned and marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted impeccable ponytail completed her look. We thought Taapsee looked impressive. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.