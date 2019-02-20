Taapsee Pannu's Refreshing Formal Attire And Those Glasses Are Too Hard To Miss Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu has again teamed with Amitabh Bachchan for the upcoming movie, 'Badla' and we can't wait to see them on screen again. The actress recently graced the music launch event of 'Badla' with the singer, Amaal Malik. She looked impressive at the event and again showed us that her style sense is individualistic indeed.

So, Taapsee wore a smart dress, which we thought was refreshing formal wear. It was a half-sleeved dress that we felt was ideal for ladies with even conservative fashion sense. It was a typically collared tuxedo dress, which Taapsee teamed with a black polo neck. She also wore a belt, which added a structure to her attire. The dress was splashed in brown hue but contrasted by red colour towards the hem. She also wore pointed black pumps to notch up her stylish avatar.

However, what caught our attention the most were those round-framed spectacles, which gave her look a defining touch. The makeup was light and enhanced by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Taapsee Pannu's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.