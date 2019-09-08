From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Karisma Kapoor, The Best And Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

This week, B-town celebrities made sure their fashion games were on-point. However, while some celebrities made headlines with their impressive stylish outfits; others weren't successful in grabbing the attention of the audience. So, let's check who made it to the best-dressed list and who faltered on the fashion front and fell in the category of the worst-dressed of the week.

Best-Dressed Of The Week

Karisma Kapoor

For the Ganesh festival, Karisma Kapoor wore a red and pink sari by Raw Mango and looked absolutely beautiful. The red pallu and border of her sari were accentuated by pink floral accents. She draped the sari in a Nivi style and paired it with a matching half-sleeved plain raw silk blouse. She completed her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, kadas, and ring. Karisma pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat low bun, which was adorned with white gajra. She was a traditional perfection.

Rhea Kapoor

For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's recent fashion show, Rhea Kapoor wore a golden sari by the designer duo. She looked totally stunning and exuded vintage vibes with her sari ensemble. The producer and stylist paired her intricately embellished sari with a collared tailored-sleeved blouse. Apart from her sari, we also loved her ear cuffs and the makeup was meticulously done too with smoky kohl and pink lip shade. Her impeccable tresses upped her traditional avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

For the Couture Council Award Luncheon in New York, Priyanka Chopra Jonas slayed in a one-shouldered asymmetrical dress by Monse. Her thigh-high slit dress was splashed in contrasting black and white hues and was accentuated by fringe detailing, which added a dramatic touch to her bold midi dress. She paired her outfit with pointed white heels. She left her statement side-parted tresses open and looked a class apart. Well, because of her stylish avatar and fashion choices, she not only made it to our best-dressed list but also bagged the top position in the best-dressed list of the People magazine.

Vicky Kaushal

For the Ganesh festival celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's Antilla, Vicky Kaushal donned a red kurta and bandhgala set by Tisa and looked dapper. His red ensemble was accentuated by white dotted patterns. He paired it with white bottoms and black shoes by Alberto Torresi. Vicky looked handsome and gave discerning men some solid fashion goal for traditional occasions.

Worst-Dressed Of The Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the latest episode of Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a blue thigh high-slit gown by Prabal Gurung. Her gown had silver sequinned detailing on one its sleeves, which we didn't like at all. Had it been complete blue attire, it might have looked better. However, while her make-up game was strong, her messy bun disappointed us. Well, no doubt, the actress is one of the best-dressed divas in Bollywood but this time she didn't woo us.

Raveena Tandon

For Nach Baliye's episode, Raveena Tandon opted for black attire, which consisted of a plunging neckline crop blazer and matching loose pants. The blue striped lines black outfit was a big nay for us as it didn't go well with her outfit. Also, her makeup game couldn't do justice. The dark pink lip shade looked too loud and overdone. We hope Raveena Tandon gives a strong fashion moment soon.

Sahher Bambba

For her debut film's promotions, Sahher Bambba donned a strapless and patterned light green crop top. She paired it with an off-white skirt that was marked by green-coloured dots. To complete her ensemble, she opted for an ethnic golden-embroidered koti jacket with green-hued detailing. Her attire was from Maison Blue. We thought not only the colour of her outfit was dull but it also didn't suit her. Also, the prints looked outdated.

Natasha Poonawalla

For the 33rd-anniversary fashion show of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Natasha Poonawalla wore their peach-coloured sari. Her sari was accentuated by flame-inspired patterns on the pallu and on the border of the sari, which looked pretty overwhelming. Had it been either on the border or on the pallu, it would have looked much better. She paired her ensemble with an ethnic embroidered blouse.

Meanwhile, do let us know who made it to the best dressed and worst dressed of the week according to you in the comment section.