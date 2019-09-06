Rhea Kapoor's Outfits Are A Proof That Her Ethnic Fashion Game Is Even Better Than Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Rhea Kapoor was dressed to perfection for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's special fashion show. With her latest ensemble, Rhea Kapoor proved us that when it comes to traditional fashion, her fashion game is even notch better than her stylish sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is busy promotiong The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. So, let's find out what Rhea Kapoor wore recently, which totally caught our attention. And also let's decode her unique ethnic fashion looks.

In A Golden Sari

For the 33-years celebration show of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which had Deepika Padukone as the showstopper, Rhea Kapoor came dressed in a gorgeous sari by the designer duo. She wore a golden-hued silk sari for the event, which we thought was one of the prettiest numbers. It was a conservatively-draped number and Rhea gave us vintage vibes with her traditional attire. So, Rhea Kapoor wore an old-fashioned regal sari that was accentuated by intricate embellishments on the border. She teamed it with a collared blouse that was full-sleeved with meticulously done flared end. She accessorised her look with elaborate ear cuffs from Amrapali, which went well with her sari. The makeup was marked by highlighted cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and mascara accompanied by a golden eye shadow. The middle-parted long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

In A Modern Attire

Rhea Kapoor knows how to look distinctive and for one of the celebratory occasions. She gave us an unorthodox fashion moment with her Anamika Khanna outfit. She surprised us with her outfit that consisted of a full-sleeved blouse, a shrug, and a voluminous skirt. It was a very autumn-inspired outfit with muted shades and with her ensemble, she represented the country in a modern light. She accessorised her look with an elaborate ring and her precious stones-studded neckpiece absolutely elevated her look. Contemporary and light, her floral outfit was interesting. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a bronzer effect, muted-toned lip shade, smoky kohl, and a small black bindi. The long wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

In A Hand-Painted Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's younger sibling also brought in a fresh concept with her hand-painted Anamika Khanna ensemble. It was also an earthy-hued outfit, which was a break from the quintessential vibrant hues. The painting of a woman with rose on the skirt was done by Babbu the Painter. Her attire consisted of a checkered tailored sleeved blouse and the skirt was ivory-hued and intricately done. Well, with her attire, she encouraged us to change our perception about festive wears. She wore an assortment of neckpieces and statement earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her festive avatar.

In A Multi-Hued Attire

So, Rhea Kapoor wore a multi-hued vintage ensemble for the pre-wedding bash of Isha Ambani. This look of hers was a bit towards the androgynous side with a sparkling purple shirt with an orange pocketsquare, which she actually borrowed from her father, Anil Kapoor. The skirt was a vibrant splash and contrasted her shirt. Dipped in the shades of blue and red, the skirt made for a fascinating piece in itself and the stylist and Veere Di Wedding producer casually draped a dupatta. Her attire was a pure wow!

In A Three-Piece Suit

Rhea Kapoor, once again had wowed us with her three-piece suit, which was designed by her close friend, Anamika Khanna. Her attire was multi-coloured and ideal for day wedding functions. Rhea's attire was also spruced up by multitude of floral patterns. We loved her two-toned kurta and the peach-hued crisp jacket with a bright yellow scarf was a class apart styling tip. Her jewellery game was also strong with a regal brooch, intricate danglers that made for a dazzling hair accessory too, and floral bling rings. The makeup was minimal and suited her look but the middle-parted hairdo was eye-catching.

In A Statement Sari

Custom-designed by Anamika Khanna, Rhea Kapoor draped a statement sari for the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Her sari was ivory-hued and had the words, 'Everything Is AK-OK Rhea Kapoor' written on it in bold black letters. The sari was flowy with a multi-hued patterned border, which enhanced her attire. She teamed it with an emerald green blouse that colour-blocked her attire. With this Rhea taught us to mix and match the hues. The elaborate pearl neckpiece added to the traditional look and was an experimental styling move, which we so liked. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, a soft red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

In An Ivory Lehenga

For one of the celebratory functions, Rhea Kapoor colour-coordinated her ivory attire with sister, Sonam Kapoor and mother, Sunita Kapoor. She wore a chikankari lehenga that featured meticulously-detailed embroidery and metallic border. Her attire consisted of a blouse and a flared skirt. It was highlighted by floral accents and Rhea also draped a complementing dupatta on one side of her shoulder in order to complete her look. She wore a pearl and emerald jewellery neckpiece and vintage jhumkis, which added to the ethnic touch. The makeup was marked by a winged eyeliner and a light pink lip shade. The neat bun wrapped up her traditional avatar.

So, don't you think her traditional fashion is just awesome? Which outfit of Rhea Kapoor's would you like to wear, if given a choice? Let us know that in the comment section.