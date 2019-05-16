ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Rhea Kapoor: Whose Outfit Will You Pick For Monsoon Wedding?

    By
    |
    Sonam And Rhea Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor looked refreshing and inspired us to up our ethnic fashion game. Far from being orthodox and conventional, their ensembles were what wedding outfit dreams are made of. Their outfits were designed by their close friend, Anamika Khanna and the ensembles were about fresh hues and patterns. Yes, their outfits were very summery and in case you are planning to attend your cousin's or friend's monsoon wedding, you might need some fashion inspiration. And Sonam and Rhea can always inspire you with their strong fashion game.

    Sonam Kapoor Fashion
    Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    The actress, who we are excited to see at the Cannes Film Festival again, wore an attire that was notched up by sorbet pastel hues. Sonam's ensemble absolutely exuded soothing vibes with an interplay of myriad colours and soft flowy fabric. Light pink, minty green, and subdued orange were the main hues in her attire and the embroidered floral accents totally gave us spring feels. While her ensemble was on the minimal side, she gave her look an elaborate touch with the heavy jewellery. The kundan polki floral haar was studded with pink stones and the stunning choker accentuated her look. She also wore complementing earrings to complete her look. The makeup was highlighted by a winged eyeliner, glossy lip shade, and contoured touches. The impeccable bun wrapped up her haldi look.

    Rhea Kapoor Fashion
    Instagram

    Rhea Kapoor

    Sonam's younger sibling, Rhea Kapoor also wowed us with her absolutely gorgeous attire. Nature-inspired and minimal, Rhea's outfit was more on the contemporary side. Her separates attire consisted of a full-sleeved cropped blouse, which she teamed with a flared skirt. As for the prints, her attire was totally floral and yes, we can't help obsessing. Her ensemble had that class-apart touch and she looked very sophisticated. Rhea notched up her look with a stunning oxidised silver ring and that statement neckpiece with beautiful stone work gave us jewellery goals. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte lip shade and heavy kohl. However, it was the small bindi that totally upped her look. The long wind-swept wavy tresses added an interesting dimension.

    So, whose outfit left you more impressed? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: sonam kapoor ahuja rhea kapoor
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue