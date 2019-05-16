Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Rhea Kapoor: Whose Outfit Will You Pick For Monsoon Wedding?
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor looked refreshing and inspired us to up our ethnic fashion game. Far from being orthodox and conventional, their ensembles were what wedding outfit dreams are made of. Their outfits were designed by their close friend, Anamika Khanna and the ensembles were about fresh hues and patterns. Yes, their outfits were very summery and in case you are planning to attend your cousin's or friend's monsoon wedding, you might need some fashion inspiration. And Sonam and Rhea can always inspire you with their strong fashion game.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The actress, who we are excited to see at the Cannes Film Festival again, wore an attire that was notched up by sorbet pastel hues. Sonam's ensemble absolutely exuded soothing vibes with an interplay of myriad colours and soft flowy fabric. Light pink, minty green, and subdued orange were the main hues in her attire and the embroidered floral accents totally gave us spring feels. While her ensemble was on the minimal side, she gave her look an elaborate touch with the heavy jewellery. The kundan polki floral haar was studded with pink stones and the stunning choker accentuated her look. She also wore complementing earrings to complete her look. The makeup was highlighted by a winged eyeliner, glossy lip shade, and contoured touches. The impeccable bun wrapped up her haldi look.
Rhea Kapoor
Sonam's younger sibling, Rhea Kapoor also wowed us with her absolutely gorgeous attire. Nature-inspired and minimal, Rhea's outfit was more on the contemporary side. Her separates attire consisted of a full-sleeved cropped blouse, which she teamed with a flared skirt. As for the prints, her attire was totally floral and yes, we can't help obsessing. Her ensemble had that class-apart touch and she looked very sophisticated. Rhea notched up her look with a stunning oxidised silver ring and that statement neckpiece with beautiful stone work gave us jewellery goals. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte lip shade and heavy kohl. However, it was the small bindi that totally upped her look. The long wind-swept wavy tresses added an interesting dimension.
So, whose outfit left you more impressed? Let us know that in the comment section.