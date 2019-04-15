Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Brings Back The Retro Vibe With This Old School Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion sense is absolutely experimental. Recently, she attended a FICCI Flo event with Sania Mirza and opted for a Dice Kayek outfit. It was one of the quirkiest ensembles we had seen in a long time and not the kind of outfit, which was quite everybody's cup of tea. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Sonam wore a white collared shirt with exaggerated sleeves and a button-down. It was a flared shirt, slightly wrinkled and quite literally reminded us of the old school fashion. She paired it with a white pleated skirt, which was balloon-shaped and added to the school uniform touch. Sonam also teamed her separates with a classic polka-dotted ribbon, which gave her attire an interesting dimension.

Sonam paired her attire with printed pumps from Manolo Blahnik. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, which gave her avatar a retro effect. The makeup was towards the bold side and highlighted by a deep red lip shade. The middle-parted bun was adorned with a black and white dotted ribbon, which completed her look. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.