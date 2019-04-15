Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Brings Back The Retro Vibe With This Old School Attire

ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion sense is absolutely experimental. Recently, she attended a FICCI Flo event with Sania Mirza and opted for a Dice Kayek outfit. It was one of the quirkiest ensembles we had seen in a long time and not the kind of outfit, which was quite everybody's cup of tea. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Sonam wore a white collared shirt with exaggerated sleeves and a button-down. It was a flared shirt, slightly wrinkled and quite literally reminded us of the old school fashion. She paired it with a white pleated skirt, which was balloon-shaped and added to the school uniform touch. Sonam also teamed her separates with a classic polka-dotted ribbon, which gave her attire an interesting dimension.

    Sonam paired her attire with printed pumps from Manolo Blahnik. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, which gave her avatar a retro effect. The makeup was towards the bold side and highlighted by a deep red lip shade. The middle-parted bun was adorned with a black and white dotted ribbon, which completed her look. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
