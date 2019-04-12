Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Us A Fascinating Airport Outfit Idea Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a grand and fashionable entry with Anand Ahuja at the airport. She looked awesome as ever and wore something that was totally hard to miss. It was an abstract attire and something completely refreshing. Let's decode her ensemble and airport look.

So, Sonam wore black and white separates, which consisted of a cropped blouse and flared pants. Her attire was accentuated by an array of small black prints. Now that was a fresh ensemble and Sonam paired it with a full-sleeved matching jacket. The attire was quirky and something that totally grabbed our eyeballs.

She teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her attire. She gave her look a desi touch by sporting intricate oxidised jhumkis, which we thought was a great styling tip. She also wore dark shades and carried a black purse with her. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Sonam's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.