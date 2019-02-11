Sonam Kapoor's Latest Airport Look Is About Playing With Different Shades Of Maroon Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always looks refreshing. Her latest airport look was interesting as ever and the fashion diva totally gave us a brand new goal. It was the kind of a look that we could ace and would have definitely made us stand apart from the crowd. She played with similar shade and her look was a lot about coordination done perfectly. She gave us a winter fashion goal for sure.

It was not a difficult pairing of outfits but it was most certainly not an easy look to pull off. However, Sonam carried herself with a lot of aplomb and confidence. The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress wore a collared maroon shirt, which was crafted out of organic fabric and exuded comfy vibes. Sonam teamed it with high-waist maroon pants, which were straight-fit and slightly darker in hue. The actress completed her attire with a long full-sleeved jacket, which was dipped in maroon and pink hues.

Sonam wore brown-coloured loafers, which colour-blocked her ensemble. She carried a muted-shade side bag with her and accessorised her look with small black frames, which gave her look a boss lady touch. She wore delicate hoop earrings to spruce up her airport avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and the impeccable hairdo rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Sonam's airport outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.