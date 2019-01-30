From Quirky To Florals, Which Outfit Of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Is The Best?

You can expect Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to have a collection of the most unique outfits in the industry. She has been promoting, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' with her father Anil Kapoor and actress Juhi Chawla these days. However, not just that, she has also been delivering some strong fashion statements at the promotional events. So, we have compiled a list of the outfits that she has donned in the past couple of days. Let's take a look.

In An Anamika Khanna And Kunal Rawal Attire

Sonam wore this absolutely quirky outfits at one of the events. It was a winter-worthy number and totally reminded us of our childhood days of midi skirts and stocking. The attire consisted of a seriously ruffled ivory-hued bodice, which totally defied structure. She paired it with a skirt that was accentuated by vibrant floral patterns and stocking-style boots. Sonam also wore an asymmetrical bandhgala jacket, which was designed by Kunal Rawal. Her attire was by Anamika Khanna. She wore diamond studs and chic rings that came from Amrapali. The makeup was enhanced by a matte lip shade and complementing eyeshadow. The sharp middle-parted hairdo rounded out her look.

A Jodi Sari

Sonam is well-known at introducing new brands to us. The actress gave us a feel of summers in the chilly winters with her sari that came from the label, Jodi. With this ensemble of hers, she nailed the vintage look. It was a hand-block-printed mulberry silk sari with hand embroidered pita work and silk wrap blouse. While her sari was dipped in a soft yellow shade and accentuated by floral accents, her blouse was splashed in baby pink colour. She wore elegant jewellery from Amrapali and Anmol. This time, the highlight of her makeup was dewy pink eyeshadow and the side-parted romantic tresses wrapped up her look.

The Mother Of Pearl Suit

Sonam ditched the vintage look for the next event and stepped out in a boss lady look. Her attire was a cross between structured and flared. It came from the label, Mother of Pearl. She paired her high-neck white shirt with a coat and straight-fit pants with voluminous hem. The attire was spruced up by jacquard prints and Sonam paired it with black-hued ankle-length boots. She also carried a chic bag by Mother of Pearl. The 'Neerja' actress accessorised her look with diamond studs and round-framed shades. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her avatar.

A Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Lehenga

Sonam wore a lehenga for the promotion event but she sported the lightest possible lehenga that we wished we had in our closets. The 'Padman' star wore an organza lehenga, which was adorned with hand-painted flamingo flower bunches. It was a wispy and dreamy ivory-hued ensemble, which was notched up by pink-hued floral accents. The lehenga was also detailed with hand-embroidered gota work. She draped a complementing dupatta with her attire and accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings and intricate choker. The makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a bright pink lip shade. The bun was impeccably made and tied with a piece of printed cloth.

In Rajesh Pratap Singh's Outfit

Sonam's another awesome outfit was a number by Rajesh Pratap Singh. She wore a structured bandhgala attire by the designer, which was full-sleeved and took a flared turn. The ensemble was cinched towards the waist and was dipped in an ivory hue. It was adorned with golden-hued floral accents. Yes, her attire was beautiful but we didn't like the pairing so much. Sonam teamed her attire with traditional ivory and gold veshti, which not only took away the thunder of her jacket but also made her attire look very flared. The actress wore intricately done juttis with her attire. She carried a postcard-style white bag with her, which came from the label, M2Malletier. Sonam wore gold jhumkis and rings to elevate her look. Her jewellery came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and Amrapali. Her makeup was marked by heavy kohl and a matte pink lip shade. The middle-parted braided bun completed her ethnic look.

In A Masaba Sari

This one was the latest number and we believe the most special ensemble. This was a custom personalised sari, which was designed by Masaba and Sonam looked spectacular in it. The 'Padman' actress draped a soft golden-hued sari, which was accentuated by prints in Tamil language and she teamed it with an organza corset blouse with a ruffled accent. The print on her sari read, 'Sonam, Masaba, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. She accessorised her look with studs from Amrapali and wore bling rings from Adi Handmade jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

We found Sonam the best in the Picchika outfit. Which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.