Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Us A Perfect Fashion Moment With This Ballroom Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been treating us fashionably these days. To elaborate it further, this attire of hers was far from a quintessential fairytale-inspired. In other words, her dress was a departure from the dreamy world. It was nuanced by sharp details and was marked by modern perspectives and design sensibility.

This crisp number of hers was designed by Mark Bumgarner and it came from the SS2019 collection of the designer. It was a classic beige number and made for an ideal ballroom and elegant evening party attire. Sonam's dress featured a structured bodice and flared skirt. It was enhanced by sharp details and even the overlapping ruffles seemed neatly pleated and folded. The dress was meticulously crafted- not even a whiff of breeziness.

The 'Padman' actress teamed her dress with embellished ballerinas, which went well with her attire. She wore delicate jewellery to notch up her stunning avatar. Her jewellery included chic earrings, dainty rings, and a classy IWC Schaffhausen watch. The makeup was dewy-toned and touched up by a glossy pink lip shade, well-defined kohl accompanied by light mascara and subtle eyeshadow, and accentuated cheekbones. The sharp middle-parted bun completed her gorgeous look.

So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.