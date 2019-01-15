ENGLISH

Wow! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Look For IWC Schaffhausen Event Is Absolutely Impeccable

By
Sonam Kapoor Fashion
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked impeccable. The actress looked a class apart at the IWC Schaffhausen event in her dramatic ensemble. Well, when it comes to fashion, Sonam has mastered the art of leaving us surprised. The fashion diva's attire was about breezy silhouette meeting sharp edges. This was clearly one of the most evolved looks of Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor Style
This attire of hers came from one of her favourite designer duos, Ralph & Russo. It seemed like a kaftan-inspired dress as it was detailed with voluminous sleeves that were accentuated by sheer stripes. The bodice was knotted at the front, which gave the attire structure and helped enhance her slender frame. The ensemble also featured a front slit and was flared towards the end.

Sonam Kapoor Insta
Her attire was magnificently embellished and made for a perfect celebratory dinner outfit. She wore complementing pumps with her attire. Sonam's styling was meticulously done by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam's look was accessorised with chic bangles, delicate studs, and the subtly jewelled metallic choker was the perfect addition. The jewellery added to the dramatic and impeccable effect. Her jewellery came from the label, Amrapali. The 'Padman' star also wore a statement watch by the brand.

Her makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a glossy lip shade and the eye makeup was mainly highlighted by mascara and an eye shadow. The side-swept tight hairdo completed her gorgeous look. So, how did you find Sonam's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood sonam kapoor
    Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
