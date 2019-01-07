Sonam Kapoor's Golden Gharara Is The Festive Attire That We All Need

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is elegance personified. Her latest ensemble quite evidently proves that. The 'Padman' actress was a vision to behold in this festive wear, which came from the first couture collection of Good Earth. The collection was titled, 'The Miniaturist' and Sonam's attire was hand-crafted and was reminiscent of the luminescence and craftsmanship of the vintage era.

It was a beautiful gharara attire and according to the brand, it was the most special ensemble from this collection. It was a sophisticated outfit that was accentuated by golden chiffon brocade fabric and the choli was intricated by Gota bichawat with an organza gold odhani. The kurti was adorned with ashrafi or gold coin motifs. Now, that was a timeless piece and perfect for wedding occasions.

Sonam notched up her look with elaborate jewellery that consisted of a kundan polki choker, meticulous earrings, and a bracelet, which were by Sunita Kapoor. The mesmerising bangles and rings came from Amrapali. Sonam's makeup was highlighted with a touch of bronzer. The deep red lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by pink eyeshadow added definitions to her look. The bun was slightly messy but actually elevated her look.

Sonam looked nothing short of stunning. With her attire, she brought alive the golden past heritage of the country.