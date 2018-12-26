Sonam Stuns In A Maxi Dress But Priyanka Has Sported The Same Number Before

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted in a dress, which gave us major déjà vu. The actress wore the same dress that Priyanka Chopra wore a couple of months ago. It was a floral dress but it gave winter vibes as this attire of hers was splashed in a grey hue.

Perfect for afternoon parties, this dress was adorned with a subtle sprinkle of white florals. This attire actually encapsulated the feel of a snowy day. It featured sheer accents and breezy silhouette- a signature maxi dress. The major difference was that Sonam tied those lapels and made it look like a bow whereas Priyanka left them dangling.

The styling was pretty different too. While Priyanka made a loose bun, Sonam kept her tresses side-swept and wavy. With that hairstyling Sonam gave her look a dreamy touch. Priyanka paired her outfit with embellished sandals and Sonam teamed her dress with white strappy heels. Priyanka accessorised her look with dark shades whereas Sonam wore sleek danglers to notch up her look.

We thought both looked equally amazing. Who did you find more stunning? Let us know that in the comment section.