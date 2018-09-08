Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In A Gown At The Event Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Ralph Lauren

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked about couple, who got recently engaged last month in Mumbai, India. They were spotted together and this time at Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary show during New York Fashion Week. And well, they couldn't keep eyes off each other.

So, Priyanka - a global fashion icon, who has donned Ralph Lauren outfits twice in a row for Met Gala 2017 and 2018, sported a Ralph Lauren gown again. The actress looked radiant and we thought her gown was simply spectacular. She was styled by her favourite stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who made sure that Priyanka gets one of the best-dressed tags at the event.

Priyanka's dazzling gown was high-neck, full-sleeved, and it beautifully hugged her slender frame. It was a perfect evening party wear and was accentuated by classic colours - black and silver. While her gown was black in colour, it was enhanced by intricate and shimmering silver patterns, which almost seemed like embellishments. Priyanka truly looked like a modern-day princess in this awe-worthy gown.

She notched up her look with delicate earrings and a complementing ring. The diva's dewy makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and a slightly loose bun rounded off her look.

Nick, on the other hand, donned a white-hued shirt and teamed it with a crisp matching jacket. He wore a black-hued bow tie and completed his look with black-coloured pants and complementing formal shoes.

They looked awesome together and may we have more fashionable moments coming from Priyanka and Nick.