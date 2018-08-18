Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Roka Outfits Are Just Exquisite

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: रोका सेरेमनी पर इस डिज़ाइनर की ड्रेस में दिखीं प्रियंका | Boldsky

And finally, we had the first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities. Yes, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional outfit for her roka ceremony, which happened at her Juhu residence. Her fiancé, Nick also had the mercury rising in his ethnic attire. While Priyanka wore something vibrant yellow, Nick was dressed in a pristine white outfit.

Romantic at heart, Priyanka once said that she loves the idea of getting married and will marry a person, who gets her a statement ring. Well, Nick certainly got her big diamond ring and now she has made it official with a traditional Hindu puja and ceremony. The actress wore a lehenga for the occasion and looked utterly graceful.

Her lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla was dipped in blazing yellow colour, which we felt was the perfect choice for the day function. The bodice of her lehenga was structured and she teamed it with a complementing flared skirt. Priyanka's lehenga was also adorned with silver embellishments on the hemline and border. She also draped a matching light dupatta on one side of the shoulder and wore minimal jewellery. Priyanka rounded off her look with a light makeup.

Nick, on the other hand, wore an intricately done full-sleeved ivory sherwani that celebrated minimalist fashion and he looked dapper in it.

Well, Priyanka and Nick clearly impressed us with their first wedding function outfits. Let's see what they will wear for the evening party.