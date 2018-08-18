Priyanka Chopra’s Diaphanous Dress Is Perfect For A Date Night

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are winning the Internet at the moment with their rumoured engagement function. First, Nick Jonas was spotted with his parents at the Mumbai airport and now he was seen walking hand in hand with his fiancée Priyanka Chopra.

The two looked amazing together and Priyanka's dress was a perfect date outfit. Her attire was casual, comfy, and all things classy. The actress wore a white-hued sheer dress by an Australian brand called Acler. It was a sleeveless dress that was enhanced by an asymmetrical hemline and ruffled accents. The diaphanous attire was also accentuated by breathable fabric and contrasted by striped patterns.

Priyanka's dress featured unstructured geometric patterns too and the star-shaped silhouette at the centre was certainly eye-catching. She wore a matching pair of heels with her dress and also carried a complementing Bottega Veneta handbag with her. Her dewy makeup was marked by a bold red lip shade and she kept her tresses side-parted.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeved formal navy blue shirt and typically had us swooning all over. He teamed his shirt with grey-coloured pants and that was such a brilliant combination.

Well, they looked awesome but we can't wait to see what they will wear for the big party.